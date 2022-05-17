DSM: Holding(s) in Company

Downing Strategic Micro-Cap Investment Trust Plc (the "Company")

LEI: 213800QMYPUW4POFFX69

Notification of major holdings

17 May 2022

Downing Strategic Micro-Cap Investment Trust plc has recently received three TR-1 notifications from EQ Investors Limited dating back to 2020 which had not been previously received by the Company.

For completeness, the notifications are set out below. They have since been superseded by the notification and announcement made on 11 May 2022.

1. 9 Jan 2020

2. 9 Apr 2021

3. 24 Nov 2021

NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS

1a. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attached ii: DOWNING STRATEGIC MICRO-CAP INVESTMENT TRUST PLC

1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer (please mark with an “X” if appropriate)

Non-UK issuer

2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an “X”)

An acquisition or disposal of voting rights X

An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments

An event changing the breakdown of voting rights

Other (please specify) iii:

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation iv

Name EQ INVESTORS LIMITED

City and country of registered office (if applicable) London, United Kingdom

4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.) v

Name

City and country of registered office (if applicable)

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached vi: 24/11/21

6. Date on which issuer notified (DD/MM/YYYY): 10/5/2021 (13/5/2022 Received)

7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation

% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8. A) % of voting rights through financial instruments

(total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2) Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B) Total number of voting rights held in issuer (8.A + 8.B) vii

Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached 10.29% 10.29% 5,256,773

Position of previous notification (if

applicable) 11.70% 11.70%



8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached viii

A: Voting rights attached to shares

Class/type of

shares

ISIN code (if possible)



Number of voting rights ix % of voting rights

Direct

(DTR5.1) Indirect

(DTR5.2.1) Direct

(DTR5.1) Indirect

(DTR5.2.1)

ORD £0.001

(GB00BF0SCX52) 5,256,773 10.29%

SUBTOTAL 8. A 5,256,773 10.29%

B 1: Financial Instruments according to DTR5.3.1R (1) (a)

Type of financial instrument Expiration

date x Exercise/

Conversion Period xi Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is

exercised/converted. % of voting rights

SUBTOTAL 8. B 1

B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to DTR5.3.1R (1) (b)

Type of financial instrument Expiration

date x Exercise/

Conversion Period xi Physical or cash

Settlement xii Number of voting rights % of voting rights

SUBTOTAL 8.B.2

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please mark the

applicable box with an “X”)

Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer xiii X

Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the

financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity (please add additional rows as necessary) xiv

Name xv % of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold % of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

EQ INVESTORS LTD 10.29% 10.29%

10. In case of proxy voting, please identify:

Name of the proxy holder

The number and % of voting rights held

The date until which the voting rights will be held

11. Additional information xvi

Following an internal audit, identified that this release was not originally sent hence resubmitting.

Place of completion London