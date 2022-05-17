DSM: Holding(s) in Company

Downing Strategic Micro-Cap Investment Trust Plc (the "Company")
LEI: 213800QMYPUW4POFFX69
Notification of major holdings
17 May 2022

Downing Strategic Micro-Cap Investment Trust plc has recently received three TR-1 notifications from EQ Investors Limited dating back to 2020 which had not been previously received by the Company.

For completeness, the notifications are set out below. They have since been superseded by the notification and announcement made on 11 May 2022.

1. 9 Jan 2020

NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS
 
1a. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attached ii:DOWNING STRATEGIC MICRO-CAP INVESTMENT TRUST PLC
1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer (please mark with an “X” if appropriate)
Non-UK issuer 
2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an “X”)
An acquisition or disposal of voting rightsX
An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments 
An event changing the breakdown of voting rights 
Other (please specify) iii: 
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation iv
NameEQ INVESTORS LIMITED
City and country of registered office (if applicable)London, United Kingdom
4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.) v
Name 
City and country of registered office (if applicable) 
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached vi:9/1/20
6. Date on which issuer notified (DD/MM/YYYY):22/1/20 (13/5/2022 Received)
7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation
 % of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8. A)% of voting rights through financial instruments
(total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)		Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B)Total number of voting rights held in issuer (8.A + 8.B) vii
Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached12.98% 12.98%7,118,632
Position of previous notification (if
applicable)		14.13% 14.13% 

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached viii
A: Voting rights attached to shares
Class/type of
shares
ISIN code (if possible)

Number of voting rights ix% of voting rights
Direct
(DTR5.1)		Indirect
(DTR5.2.1)		Direct
(DTR5.1)		Indirect
(DTR5.2.1)
ORD £0.001
(GB00BF0SCX52)		7,118,632 12.98% 
     
     
SUBTOTAL 8. A7,118,63212.98%
 
B 1: Financial Instruments according to DTR5.3.1R (1) (a)
Type of financial instrumentExpiration
date x		Exercise/
Conversion Period xi		Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is
exercised/converted.		% of voting rights
     
     
     
  SUBTOTAL 8. B 1  
 
B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to DTR5.3.1R (1) (b)
Type of financial instrumentExpiration
date x		Exercise/
Conversion Period xi		Physical or cash
Settlement xii		Number of voting rights % of voting rights
      
      
      
   SUBTOTAL 8.B.2  
 
9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please mark the
applicable box with an “X”)
Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer xiiiX
Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the
financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity (please add additional rows as necessary) xiv		 
Name xv% of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold% of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable thresholdTotal of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
EQ INVESTORS LTD12.98% 12.98%
    
    
    
    
 
10. In case of proxy voting, please identify:
Name of the proxy holder 
The number and % of voting rights held 
The date until which the voting rights will be held 
 
11. Additional information xvi
 
Place of completionLondon
Date of completion22/1/2020

2. 9 Apr 2021

NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS
 
1a. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attached ii:DOWNING STRATEGIC MICRO-CAP INVESTMENT TRUST PLC
1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer (please mark with an “X” if appropriate)
Non-UK issuer 
2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an “X”)
An acquisition or disposal of voting rightsX
An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments 
An event changing the breakdown of voting rights 
Other (please specify) iii: 
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation iv
NameEQ INVESTORS LIMITED
City and country of registered office (if applicable)London, United Kingdom
4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.) v
Name 
City and country of registered office (if applicable) 
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached vi:9/4/2021
6. Date on which issuer notified (DD/MM/YYYY):9/4/2021 (13/5/2022 Received)
7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation
 % of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8. A)% of voting rights through financial instruments
(total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)		Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B)Total number of voting rights held in issuer (8.A + 8.B) vii
Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached11.70% 11.70%6,170,439
Position of previous notification (if
applicable)		12.98% 12.98% 

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached viii
A: Voting rights attached to shares
Class/type of
shares
ISIN code (if possible)

Number of voting rights ix% of voting rights
Direct
(DTR5.1)		Indirect
(DTR5.2.1)		Direct
(DTR5.1)		Indirect
(DTR5.2.1)
ORD £0.001
(GB00BF0SCX52)		6,170,439 11.70% 
     
     
SUBTOTAL 8. A6,170,43911.70%
 
B 1: Financial Instruments according to DTR5.3.1R (1) (a)
Type of financial instrumentExpiration
date x		Exercise/
Conversion Period xi		Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is
exercised/converted.		% of voting rights
     
     
     
  SUBTOTAL 8. B 1  
 
B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to DTR5.3.1R (1) (b)
Type of financial instrumentExpiration
date x		Exercise/
Conversion Period xi		Physical or cash
Settlement xii		Number of voting rights % of voting rights
      
      
      
   SUBTOTAL 8.B.2  
 
9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please mark the
applicable box with an “X”)
Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer xiiiX
Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the
financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity (please add additional rows as necessary) xiv		 
Name xv% of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold% of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable thresholdTotal of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
EQ INVESTORS LTD11.70% 11.70%
    
    
    
    
 
10. In case of proxy voting, please identify:
Name of the proxy holder 
The number and % of voting rights held 
The date until which the voting rights will be held 
 
11. Additional information xvi
 
Place of completionLondon
Date of completion9/4/2021

3. 24 Nov 2021

NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS
 
1a. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attached ii:DOWNING STRATEGIC MICRO-CAP INVESTMENT TRUST PLC
1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer (please mark with an “X” if appropriate)
Non-UK issuer 
2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an “X”)
An acquisition or disposal of voting rightsX
An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments 
An event changing the breakdown of voting rights 
Other (please specify) iii: 
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation iv
NameEQ INVESTORS LIMITED
City and country of registered office (if applicable)London, United Kingdom
4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.) v
Name 
City and country of registered office (if applicable) 
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached vi:24/11/21
6. Date on which issuer notified (DD/MM/YYYY):10/5/2021 (13/5/2022 Received)
7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation
 % of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8. A)% of voting rights through financial instruments
(total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)		Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B)Total number of voting rights held in issuer (8.A + 8.B) vii
Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached10.29% 10.29%5,256,773
Position of previous notification (if
applicable)		11.70% 11.70% 

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached viii
A: Voting rights attached to shares
Class/type of
shares
ISIN code (if possible)

Number of voting rights ix% of voting rights
Direct
(DTR5.1)		Indirect
(DTR5.2.1)		Direct
(DTR5.1)		Indirect
(DTR5.2.1)
ORD £0.001
(GB00BF0SCX52)		5,256,773 10.29% 
     
     
SUBTOTAL 8. A5,256,77310.29%
 
B 1: Financial Instruments according to DTR5.3.1R (1) (a)
Type of financial instrumentExpiration
date x		Exercise/
Conversion Period xi		Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is
exercised/converted.		% of voting rights
     
     
     
  SUBTOTAL 8. B 1  
 
B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to DTR5.3.1R (1) (b)
Type of financial instrumentExpiration
date x		Exercise/
Conversion Period xi		Physical or cash
Settlement xii		Number of voting rights % of voting rights
      
      
      
   SUBTOTAL 8.B.2  
 
9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please mark the
applicable box with an “X”)
Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer xiiiX
Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the
financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity (please add additional rows as necessary) xiv		 
Name xv% of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold% of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable thresholdTotal of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
EQ INVESTORS LTD10.29% 10.29%
    
    
    
    
 
10. In case of proxy voting, please identify:
Name of the proxy holder 
The number and % of voting rights held 
The date until which the voting rights will be held 
 
11. Additional information xvi
Following an internal audit, identified that this release was not originally sent hence resubmitting.
Place of completionLondon
Date of completion24/11/2021