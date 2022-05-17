Tiny Rituals Announces Discount for Crystal Bracelets

Encinitas, May 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Encinitas, California -

Tiny Rituals, a company based in Encinitas, CA, is happy to announce a promotional sale for their bracelets made of crystals, which are being made available at 30 percent discount for any bundle of 3 items. These particular gemstone bracelets are not just fashion statements, but they also offer a wide range of deep healing vibes. The types of gemstones available include amethyst, rose quartz, turquoise blue lace agate, garnet, and black obsidian and they advise people to choose a gemstone that is capable of speaking to one’s soul. There are actually a thousand different types of stones in the world and some of these stones have high energy while other stones have softer vibes. Gemstones are capable of radiating love and feminine energy.

A spokesperson for Tiny Rituals says, “Wearing gemstones around your wrist is one of the best ways to soak up the potency of crystal healing vibes. When pressed directly on the skin, the vibrations of the gemstones are able to connect deeply with your own vibrations and feed into our energy, effectively clearing any blocks from the chakras and doing that deep healing work without a hindrance. When placed directly on the skin, gemstone bracelets are able to sort through your energy levels, clearing out toxic thoughts and delivering positive emotional results exactly where they are needed the most.”

Meanwhile, they want to add that gemstone bracelets can be used as a suitable gift, whether it’s a quick pick me up for a best friend, a wedding gift, or a gift for a loved one who is undergoing healing. As such, gemstone bracelets are somewhere in between something that is exclusive and sweet and something that indicates love and intention.

Tiny Rituals has also released a blog article that contributes to better understanding crystals. Specifically, this article presents a guide to the 45 essential gemstones. It is important to note that crystals underwent a geological process in the earth through the combination of heat and compression that lasted for a long period, such as millions of years. And for centuries, stones, gems and crystals these precious stones have been believed to help heal individuals. And they want to point out that there’s no denying that crystals possess mystical energy. The healing properties result from the high vibrational frequencies of crystals. Because everything is energy, the high vibrations of crystals influence and interact the body’s energy field.

Choosing a specific crystal or gemstone is different. Finding the appropriate crystal requires feeling into which ones a person is drawn to, or which ones are drawn to the person. A person may feel a tug deep down inside that is calling them to a particular stone. Another way is using the zodiac because certain crystals tend to work with particular zodiac signs.

There are various ways in which people can use healing gemstones. These include: intention; chakra realignment; physical ailments; and emotional and psychological support. There are 45 crystals to choose from. These are citrine, amethyst, rose quartz, tourmaline, clear quartz, selenite, obsidian, carnelian, agate, lapis lazuli, fluorite, black tourmaline, hematite, kyanite, aventurine, jasper, pyrite, labradorite, moonstone, jade, celestite, bloodstone, aquamarine, smoky quartz, chrysocolla, tiger’s eye, rhodonaite, malachite, sodalite, garnet, amazonite, azurite, lolite, calcite, apatite, howlite, kunzite, opal, lepidolite, angelite, apophyllite, topaz, and sunstone.

The founders of Tiny Rituals personally observed the malnutrition that children in India had been suffering, particularly those who are from impoverished communities. The company was created with the goal of helping these children avoid getting vitamin A deficiency disorder by donating 10 percent of their profits to ensure proper nutrition for the children. They want to protect these children who are malnourished by making available inspired spiritual jewelry. They always make sure to provide quality gemstones with grade AA or better stones in their products that have been ascertained to be of great quality and have the desired clarity and purpose.

