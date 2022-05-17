BJ’s Restaurants Opens in Framingham, Massachusetts

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif., May 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ: BJRI) announced the opening of its restaurant in Framingham, Massachusetts. The new BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse opened yesterday, May 16, 2022, on a free standing pad on Worcester Road. The restaurant is approximately 7,500 square feet, seats approximately 250 guests and features BJ’s extensive menu, including BJ’s signature deep-dish pizza, award-winning handcrafted beer and famous Pizookie® dessert. BJ’s unique, contemporary décor provides the perfect environment for all dining occasions. Current hours of operation are from 11:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m. Sunday through Thursday, and 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 midnight Friday and Saturday.



“We are excited to open our second restaurant in Massachusetts, building upon the success of our North Attleboro restaurant which opened in 2020,” commented Greg Levin, Chief Executive Officer & President. “We have opened three new restaurants to date in 2022 and expect to open an additional five restaurants in the second half of the year.”

As with all of our new restaurant openings, BJ’s invited members of the Framingham community to attend a soft opening event prior to our grand opening. While our team members put the final touches on the restaurant, invited guests were treated to complimentary food and had the opportunity to make a voluntary donation to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, a very important charity to BJ’s. Additionally, all proceeds from alcohol purchases during the soft opening event are donated to the BJ’s Restaurants Foundation.

About BJ’s Restaurants, Inc.

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (“BJ’s”) is a national brand with brewhouse roots where craft matters. BJ’s broad menu has something for everyone: slow-roasted entrees, like prime rib, BJ’s EnLIGHTened Entrees® including Cherry Chipotle Glazed Salmon, signature deep dish pizza and the often imitated, but never replicated world-famous Pizookie® dessert. BJ’s has been a pioneer in the craft brewing world since 1996, and takes pride in serving BJ’s award-winning proprietary handcrafted beers, brewed at its brewing operations in five states and by independent third party craft brewers. The BJ’s experience offers high-quality ingredients, bold flavors, moderate prices, sincere service and a cool, contemporary atmosphere. Founded in 1978, BJ’s owns and operates 214 casual dining restaurants in 29 states. All restaurants offer dine-in, take-out, delivery and large party catering. For more BJ’s information, visit http://www.bjsrestaurants.com .

About BJ’s Restaurants Foundation

BJ’s Restaurants Foundation (the “Foundation”) is a registered 501(c)(3) qualified non-profit charitable organization principally dedicated to supporting charities that benefit children’s healthcare and education, with a primary focus on the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation. In addition, the Foundation supports volunteer efforts of BJ’s team members across the country as they help give back to the communities in which our restaurants do business.

