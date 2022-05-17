Syncari Recognized by Great Place to Work® on Certification Nation Day, a National Celebration of Outstanding Workplaces

SAN FRANCISCO, May 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Syncari, the company behind the world's only no-code data automation platform built for revenue teams, is proud to celebrate Certification Nation Day on May 17, along with the community of Great Place to Work-Certified™ companies across the country. Great Place to Work® has designated May 17, 2022, as Certification Nation Day to salute and recognize the companies working to create great places to work for all. Great Place to Work Certification™ is recognized worldwide by employees and employers alike and is the global benchmark for identifying outstanding employee experiences.

"Certified companies put employees first," says Michael C. Bush, Chief Executive Officer at Great Place to Work. "Thriving employees increase revenue, profit and provide market-leading customer experiences. I hope that Certification Nation Day can inspire other executives to create and sustain employee-first cultures."

It's important to honor all of the work that goes into creating a Certified company. "Great Place to Work Certification™ isn't something that comes easily," says Sarah Lewis-Kulin, Vice President of Global Recognition at Great Place to Work. "It takes ongoing dedication to the employee experience."

94% of Syncari employees say it's a Great Place to Work, compared to the 54% at a typical U.S.-based company. Syncari scored well above the industry average in all areas, as seen in their Great Place to Work listing.

"We are incredibly proud to be recognized by Great Place to Work," said Nick Bonfiglio, co-founder and CEO of Syncari. "When we started Syncari in 2019, our goal was to build an incredible product that really helped people do their jobs better, in a place where our people could feel inspired and respected. It makes me incredibly happy to know that our people are enjoying the journey as much as I am."

According to Great Place to Work research, job seekers are 4.5 times more likely to find a great boss at a Certified great workplace. Additionally, employees at Certified workplaces are 93% more likely to look forward to coming to work, and are twice as likely to be paid fairly, earn a fair share of the company's profits and have a fair chance at promotion.

We're Hiring!

Looking to grow your career at a company that puts its people first? Visit the Syncari careers page at https://syncari.com/careers/.

About Great Place to Work Certification™

Great Place to Work® Certification™ is the most definitive "employer-of-choice" recognition that companies aspire to achieve. It is the only recognition based entirely on what employees report about their workplace experience - specifically, how consistently they experience a high-trust workplace. Great Place to Work Certification is recognized worldwide by employees and employers alike and is the global benchmark for identifying and recognizing outstanding employee experience. Every year, more than 10,000 companies across 60 countries apply to get Great Place to Work-Certified.

About Great Place to Work®

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture. Since 1992, they have surveyed more than 100 million employees worldwide and used those deep insights to define what makes a great workplace: trust. Their employee survey platform empowers leaders with the feedback, real-time reporting and insights they need to make data-driven people decisions. Everything they do is driven by the mission to build a better world by helping every organization become a great place to work For All™. Learn more at greatplacetowork.com and on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

About Syncari

Syncari is a VC-backed startup founded by an experienced team from Marketo, MuleSoft, Workato, and Zendesk. Syncari provides a data automation platform that empowers operations professionals to align, analyze, and activate trusted customer data across the enterprise. Syncari restores data trust with a powerful fusion of data management, workflow automation, and multi-directional sync. For more information, visit syncari.com.

