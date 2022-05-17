Celebrating AANHPI Heritage Month: SBA Hosts Armchair Discussion on Increasing Opportunities for Asian American, Native Hawaiian, and Pacific Islander-Owned Small Businesses with Industry Experts

Washington, May 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

WHAT:

SBA’s Elevating Small Business Series Webinar: Celebrating Asian American, Native Hawaiian, and Pacific Islander (AANHPI) Heritage Month

In celebration of AANHPI Heritage Month , the U.S. Small Business Administration will host a virtual armchair discussion with Jennifer Kim , Associate Administrator, Office of Field Operations; Michael Fong , Regional Administrator for SBA Region X; Chiling Tong, President and CEO, National Asian/Pacific Islander American Chamber of Commerce & Entrepreneurship; and Dr. Guofang Wang, Co-Owner of Everest Medical Group in Upper Darby, PA.

The discussion will focus on the importance of financial wellness, creating generational wealth through business ownership, and increasing equity and access to opportunities to help uplift and support Asian American, Native Hawaiian, and Pacific Islander-owned small businesses. The panel will also discuss SBA initiatives and resources that support small business recovery, new AANHPI startups seeking to launch, and existing AANHPI-owned small businesses as they pivot and grow in a post-COVID world, a priority of the Biden-Harris Administration and SBA Administrator Isabella Casillas Guzman.

WHEN:

Thursday, May 26, 2022

1:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m. (EDT)

WHO:

Jennifer Kim , Associate Administrator, SBA Office of Field Operations

, Associate Administrator, SBA Office of Field Operations Michael Fong , Regional Administrator, SBA Region X

, Regional Administrator, SBA Region X Chiling Tong , President and CEO, National Asian/Pacific Islander American Chamber of Commerce & Entrepreneurship

, President and CEO, National Asian/Pacific Islander American Chamber of Commerce & Entrepreneurship Dr. Guofang Wang, Everest Medical Group, Upper Darby, PA

HOW:

Registration is required. Click here to register or visit https://sbaaanhpiheritagemonth.eventbrite.com .

This event will be recorded.

---

All SBA programs and services are extended to the public on a nondiscriminatory basis. SBA’s support of or participation in this event is not an endorsement of any product, service, or entity. Reasonable accommodations for persons with disabilities will be made if requested at least four (4) days in advance of this event. Please send an email to reasonableaccommodation@sba.gov with the subject header “ACCOMMODATION REQUEST.”

About the U.S. Small Business Administration