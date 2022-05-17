English French

Combined General Meeting of Shareholders

Results of the vote

Paris, May 17th, 2022 – The definitive results of the vote which took place this morning at the General Meeting of Shareholders are available on our Company’s website www.Ipsos.com in the Investor section.

In addition to the ratification of the appointments of Mr. Ben Page, CEO of Ipsos since November 15th, as member of the Board and of Mr. Pierre Barnabé, whose arrival had been announced on January 14th, 2022, the Company is pleased to welcome Ms. Virginie Calmels into our Board of Directors.

Virginie Calmels is the President of CV Education, a higher education group specializing in the creative industries and digital marketing, which created the first FUTURAe school in Boulogne-Billancourt in October 2020.

She is a graduate of the Ecole Supérieure de Commerce de Toulouse and of Insead and also holds a degree in accounting and finance and a diploma in public accounting and auditing.

In addition to her significant expertise in financial management, Virginie Calmels has extensive knowledge of the media and digital marketing sectors and is therefore particularly sensitive to Ipsos' business.

She has all the skills of an independent director of listed companies, being or having been an independent director of other listed companies in the TMT sector (Iliad, Assystem, Focus Entertainment, Technicolor).

She is also involved in charitable activities which are at the heart of Ipsos' ESG policy. Since November 2019, she has been Chairperson of the Strategic Board of Oui Care and Honorary President of the Oui Care Foundation, which fights violence against women and promotes gender equality.

Besides, the Board of Directors which met today acknowledges the rejection of the resolutions concerning the compensation of some of its corporate officers. The Board will pay particular attention to this matter in the coming months and will examine it in full transparency with the Company's shareholders.

Finally, the Board of Directors notes the rejection by the majority of shareholders of Resolution A, proposed by five minority shareholders to elect an additional director, Mr. Hubert Mathet.

