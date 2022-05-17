Voltalia SA: Information regarding the results of the vote on the resolutions presented at the Annual General Meeting on 17 May 2022

English French

Voltalia (Euronext Paris, ISIN code: FR0011995588), an international player in renewable energies, held its Annual General Meeting today in Paris. A poll was held on each of the resolutions proposed. The results of the polls are set out below.



Number of shareholders present, represented or voting by mail at the Ordinary General Meeting (OGM) : 750

Number of shareholders present, represented or voting by mail at the Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM): 749

Number of voting rights exercisable as of 17 May 2022: 95,136,377

Total votes represented in the vote on the resolutions submitted to OGM: 153,815,070

Total votes represented in the vote on the resolutions submitted to EGM: 153,814,334





Results of the polls on the resolutions proposed under the jurisdiction of the Annual General Meeting:

Ordinary resolutions



Votes for Votes against Abstention Status Votes % Votes % Votes 1 Approval of the annual financial statements for the financial year ended 31 December 2021 153,516,943 99.82 281,398 0.18 16,729 Adopted 2 Approval of the consolidated financial statements for the financial year ended 31 December 2021 153,516,943 99.82 281,398 0.18 16,729 Adopted 3 Net result allocation for the financial year ended 31 December 2021 153,810,275 100.00 2,835 0.00 1,960 Adopted 4 Assessment of the agreements governed by Articles L225-38 et seq. of the French Commercial Code (service contract agreement with the company CREADEV for 2021) 5,883,409 28.10 15,051,630 71.90 230,901 Rejected 5 Assessment of the agreements governed by Articles L225-38 et seq. of the French Commercial Code (service contract agreement with the company CREADEV for 2022) 5,883,353 28.10 15,051,686 71.90 230,901 Rejected 6 Assessment of the agreements governed by Articles L225-38 et seq. of the French Commercial Code (service contract agreement with the company The Green Option for 2021) 138,522,786 90.20 15,051,437 9.80 231,900 Adopted 7 Assessment of the agreements governed by Articles L225-38 et seq. of the French Commercial Code (service contract agreement with the company The Green Option for 2022) 138,522,786 90.20 15,051,437 9.80 231,900 Adopted 8 Appointment of a new Director (Madam Sarah Caulliez) 143,123,090 94.44 8,430,341 5.56 2,261,639 Adopted 9 Approval of the components of the compensation due or awarded to the Chairwoman of the Board of Directors, Laurence Mulliez, for the 2021 financial year 135,700,814 89.54 15,845,587 10.46 2,268,669 Adopted 10 Approval of the components of the compensation due or awarded to the Chief Executive Officer, Sébastien Clerc, for the 2021 financial year 140,674,222 92.82 10,881,566 7.18 2,259,282 Adopted 11 Vote on information relating to the compensation in 2021 of the corporate officers (excluding executive corporate officers) set out in Article L22-10-9 of the French Commercial Code 144,310,253 93.93 9,320,209 6.07 184,608 Adopted 12 Approval of the compensation policy for corporate officers for the 2022 financial year 139,478,020 92.03 12,075,911 7.97 2,261,139 Adopted 13 Approval of the compensation policy for the Chairwoman of the Board of Directors for the 2022 financial year 135,706,952 89.54 15,845,636 10.46 2,262,482 Adopted 14 Approval of the compensation policy for the Chief Executive Officer for the 2022 financial year 139,476,898 92.03 12,075,690 7.97 2,262,482 Adopted 15 Setting the overall compensation attributed to the corporate officers 152,274,248 99.00 1,532,824 1.00 7,998 Adopted 16 Authorisation to be given to the Board of Directors for the Company to purchase its own shares 146,369,679 95.16 7,444,244 4.84 1,147 Adopted





Extraordinary resolutions



Votes for Votes against / withheld Abstention Status Votes % Votes % Votes 17 Authorisation to be given to the Board of Directors to reduce share capital by cancelling shares under the authorisation for the Company to repurchase its own shares 149,920,051 97.47 3,893,026 2.53 1,257 Adopted 18 Delegation of authority to be granted to the Board of Directors for the purpose of increasing the share capital by issuing ordinary shares and/or securities without preferential subscription rights for shareholders for a category of persons with specified characteristics within the framework of implementing an equity or bond financing facility 135,108,736 87.84 18,702,801 12.16 2,797 Adopted 19 Delegation of authority to be granted to the Board of Directors for the purpose of increasing the share capital by issuing ordinary shares and/or securities without preferential subscription rights for banks or financial institutions with the aim of promoting sustainable development in economic, social and/or environmental matters 135,109,732 87.84 18,701,480 12.16 3,122 Adopted 20 Setting the overall limits on the amount of issues carried out by virtue of the above-mentioned delegations of authority 150,136,803 97.61 3,671,193 2.39 6,338 Adopted 21 Delegation of authority to be granted to the Board of Directors for the purpose of increasing the share capital by incorporation of premiums, reserves, profits or other items 153,709,798 99.93 100,323 0.07 4,213 Adopted 22 Delegation of authority to be granted to the Board of Directors for the purpose of increasing the share capital by issuing shares and securities convertible to capital of the Company without preferential subscription rights for shareholders for the benefit of the employees who are members of the Group savings plan. 153,460,131 99.77 350,890 0.23 3,313 Adopted

Next on the agenda: Q2 2022 revenues, on July 20, 2022 (after market close)

About Voltalia (www.voltalia.com) Voltalia is an international player in the renewable energy sector. The Group produces and sells electricity generated from wind, solar, hydraulic, biomass and storage facilities that it owns and operates. Voltalia has generating capacity in operation and under construction of more than 2 GW and a portfolio of projects under development representing total capacity of 11.1 GW.



Voltalia is also a service provider and supports its investor clients in renewable energy projects during all phases, from design to operation and maintenance.



As a pioneer in the corporate market, Voltalia provides a global offer to private companies, ranging from the supply of green electricity and energy efficiency services to the local production of their own electricity.



The Group has more than 1,300 employees and is present in 20 countries on 3 continents and is able to act worldwide on behalf of its clients.



Voltalia is listed on the regulated market of Euronext Paris, compartment B (FR0011995588 – VLTSA) and is part of the Enternext Tech 40 and CAC Mid & Small indices. The Group is also included in the Gaïa-Index, an index for socially responsible midcaps. Loan Duong, Head of Communications & Investor relations

Email: invest@voltalia.com

T. +33 (0)1 81 70 37 00 Actifin

Press Contact: Jennifer Jullia

jjullia@actifin.fr . T. +33 (0)1 56 88 11 11

Attachment