Caliber celebrates 25 years of Restoring the Rhythm of Your Life®

Lewisville, Texas, May 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Caliber family of brands, including Caliber Collision, alongside Caliber Auto Care and Caliber Auto Glass, is celebrating 25 years in the automotive services industry by doing what Caliber does best – living its purpose of Restoring the Rhythm of Your Life® and giving back to the communities it serves. Throughout 2022, Caliber is joining forces with USAA and NABC Recycled Rides® to gift 46 vehicles to individuals in need of reliable transportation across the country.

"We are devoted to our core value of being inspired to serve and supporting the men and women who have given so much of themselves for our communities," said Caliber CEO and President Mark Sanders. "We continue putting our purpose of Restoring the Rhythm of Your Life® into action by helping others through programs like NABC Recycled Rides®."

This initiative makes it possible for 46 individuals to get on the road safely and back to the things that mean the most to them. The first gifting event kicked off Thursday, May 12, in San Antonio, Texas, when ten military heroes and their families received newly restored vehicles.

Caliber technicians volunteered their time and talents to refurbish the vehicles to like-new condition. Sanders says the program is life-changing for recipients nominated by nonprofits around the country. Many of the recipients do not have reliable, safe transportation to get to work, doctor appointments, school and more, and these giftings offer stability in their daily lives.

"We don't just restore cars at Caliber – we restore lives. Supporting our customers and communities in need is what drives our teammates," said Sanders. "We are proud of our San Antonio teammates who volunteered to restore the first ten cars out of 46 planned giftings, and all of our teammates who are helping restore and enrich the lives of dozens more recipients across the country. "

Caliber will present an additional 36 vehicles to recipients identified as part of this initiative in California, Tennessee, Virginia, North Carolina, Arizona and Texas throughout 2022. Visit Caliber’s website, Caliber.com, for more information about Caliber's purpose, its Restoring You™ community platform and its history of NABC Recycled Rides® giftings.

About Caliber

Founded in 1997, the Caliber portfolio of brands has grown to more than 1,450 centers nationwide and features a full range of complementary automotive services, including Caliber Collision, the nation's largest auto collision repair provider across 40 states, Caliber Auto Care for mechanical repair and quick oil change services and Caliber Auto Glass for glass repair and replacement.

Caliber was recognized as the only company of its kind to make the Forbes 2021 list of "America's Best Large Employers," an honor awarded to companies with high employee satisfaction. Caliber was also the only auto service provider to receive an Inc. 2021 Best in Business gold medal in the Extra Large Company (500+ employees) category, recognizing Caliber for going above and beyond to make a positive impact.

With the purpose of Restoring the Rhythm of Your Life®, Caliber's more than 24,000 teammates are committed to getting customers back on the road safely—and back to the rhythm of their lives. Dedicated to providing an outstanding customer experience, Caliber continues to rank among the highest customer satisfaction scores in the industry. Learn more about Caliber at Caliber.com.

Attachments