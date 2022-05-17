Proactive news headlines including Electra Battery Materials, Sonoro Gold, RespireRx Pharmaceuticals, Guardforce AI, American Manganese and Bridgeline Digital

New York , May 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proactive, provider of real-time news and video interviews on growth companies listed in the US and Canada, has covered the following companies:
- Bridgeline Digital says AB Commerce prescribes Celebros to treat multiple pharmacies' growth strategies click here
- CO2 GRO launches grape tomato phase of vegetable trial with The Cucumber Man click here
- Newrange Gold says it is encouraged by exploration progress at Ontario gold properties click here
- Lavras Gold to fly drone aeromagnetic survey at its Lavras do Sul project in southern Brazil click here
- BioLargo Inc announces it achieved record 1Q revenue as its subsidiary ONM Environmental reports its first profitable quarter click here
- Logiq sees 1Q revenue of $8.1M powered by its AppLogiq platform-as-a-service business branded as GoLogiq click here
- Electra Battery Materials updates ATM equity program to rasie up to C$20M for growth initiatives, exploration click here
- Sonoro Gold reveals encouraging gold results from outside the current resource area at Cerro Calich click here
- Silver Range Resources details trenching results from its Cambridge joint venture project in Nevada click here
- Trust Stamp partners with letus to bring its privacy-first biometric technology to the real estate sector click here
- Harbor Custom Development announces $5.4M sale of land tracts in Blaine, Washington to Noffke Landholdings click here
- RespireRx Pharmaceuticals Interim CEO talks AMPAkines in treating GRI disorders at virtual conference click here
- C3 Metals says deep drilling at its Jasperoide copper-gold project in Peru indicates a porphyry system click here
- Vicinity Motor announces strategic partnership with Sustainability Partners to accelerate government fleet electrification click here
- New Pacific Metals reveals positive drill results from its Carangas silver-gold project in Bolivia click here
- Cardiol Therapeutics receives US FDA authorization for Phase II study of CardiolRx for recurrent pericarditis click here
- Empress Royalty's Tahuehueto silver stream initiates pre-production click here
- PlantX partners with Instacart to offer same-day delivery click here
- Tribe Property Technologies announces the appointment of Shobana Williams as vice president, investor relations click here
- HealthLynked announces acquisition of non-invasive cosmetic procedure provider Aesthetic Enhancements click here
- Pure Gold Mining sees its revenue grow in 1Q off the back of higher gold sales from Red Lake operation click here
- Dalrada says its heat pump selected by US government to reduce greenhouse emissions click here
- Guardforce AI says it will offer new bundled robotic disinfection services in response to COVID-19 outbreak in China click here
- Versus Systems sees sports partnerships blossom in 1Q report click here
- Minto Metals strikes new extended offtake deal with Japanese titan Sumitomo Corp click here
- Unrivaled Brands posts 907.5% revenue jump in 1Q thanks to transformation plan click here
- The Greenrose Holding Company sees 1Q revenue bump thanks to acquisition of cannabis operator True Harvest click here
- Alkaline Fuel Cell Power announces uplisting to OTCQB Venture Market click here
- Nextech AR Solutions Corp. says 1Q results show record growth in key 3D model and AR business click here
- Soma Gold posts positive drill results from Estrella-Diamantina trend at Zara property, Colombia click here
- Vicinity Motor says it maintained order momentum in 1Q as it expanded its North American distribution network click here
- Recruiter.com reports 1Q revenue surge driven by growth in its recruiters on demand business and software subscriptions click here
- Thesis Gold announces discovery of new West zone at Ranch gold-silver-copper asset in BC click here
- Endexx Q2 sales jump 73% as mass retail growth rebounds click here
- Trees Corporation reports 1Q revenue of $1.7 million, up 225% after rolling out more stores click here
- Mydecine reports productive first quarter as it cut expenses and increased efficiencies click here
- Manganese X Energy says in discussions with potential partners; pursuing pilot program at Battery Hill Manganese Project click here
- PyroGenesis Canada eyeing 'decades of exponential growth' as it posts first quarter results click here
- Cryptocurrency insiders weigh in on what’s next for the embattled sector after recent market bloodbath click here
- American Manganese delivers cathode precursor samples made from recycled material to third-party collaborators click here
- The Valens Company announces separation of chair and CEO roles; appoints Andrew Cockwell as new chair of the board click here
- Plurilock Security subsidiary Integra Networks receives partner award from Tenable click here
- Kidoz Inc. announces 47% surge in 1Q revenue to $2.28M click here
