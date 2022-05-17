Metaverse Start-up REVA of UK EARL INTERNATIONAL AUCTION LTD Launched Mortgage Auction Business

London, UK, May 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As a unique digital asset, NFT has been criticized by the market for its valuation and liquidity, although its turnover has increased exponentially in the past two years. Recently, REVA, a blockchain company acquired by UK EARL INTERNATIONAL AUCTION LTD, launched NFT mortgage auction business. Since the launch, REVA has become the focus of attention in the NFT market, with a valuation of US $2 billion. The mortgage auction business was launched with full support of UK EARL INTERNATIONAL AUCTION LTD. This business aims to crack the liquidity of NFT market and establish a perfect price valuation system, which is of great significance to change the financial attributes of the whole NFT field.

The company forayed into the NFT field early, quickly seized the opportunity of this market and became the leader in the field of NFT mortgage auction. On the other hand, metaverse start-up REVA has established a board of directors with a strong lineup, including Viking's world's top financiers, senior auctioneers of UK EARL INTERNATIONAL AUCTION LTD and world's top artists. At the same time, REVA built a core operation team composed of digital art appreciation experts, blockchain technology experts, NFT technology experts and financial analysis experts, providing REVA's digital art NFT collection and auction business with professional, high-quality and safe auction transaction guarantee.

Users can loan through the mortgage of NFT collections, let idle precious collections enter the circulation field and solve the problem of cash flow. They can also entrust REVA to auction the collections to realize rapid cash realization. At the same time, they can also obtain the value-added profit dividends and low-cost compensation generated by the auction. REVA, as a platform party, provides customers with safe and accurate valuation services and simple and efficient operation matching.

REVA was founded in 2019. Although it is a start-up enterprise, it has long been famous in the field of NFT. In 2021, REVA became one of the most promising start-up crypto companies. Before UK EARL INTERNATIONAL AUCTION LTD acquired REVA, giants in the field of auction and NFT trading, including Christie's, Nagel and Opensea, had conducted acquisition negotiations with REVA. UK EARL INTERNATIONAL AUCTION LTD obtained REVA's exquisite technology and profound experience in the field of NFT. In the future, REVA will maintain an independent brand for operation and become a specific platform for UK EARL INTERNATIONAL AUCTION LTD's NFT market business. With the support of UK EARL INTERNATIONAL AUCTION LTD, REVA will obtain continuous supply of capital, technology and resources. After the acquisition, REVA said that the company would expand its technical team, develop NFT platform and better serve NFT ecological groups.

As investment of global assets in the field of NFT has steadily increased, it created an opportunity for traditional auction houses to compete in the field of NFT. The competition in this field has long been surging. As early as the stage when the concept of NFT has just sprung up, the giants of the traditional auction industry have seen the great potential of NFT in the future financial field. UK EARL INTERNATIONAL AUCTION LTD reportedly spent US $50 million to acquire REVA and incorporated REVA, a Metaverse start-up company, into its wholly-owned subsidiary, which is responsible for NFT auction, related collection and auction guarantee business. After the acquisition of UK EARL INTERNATIONAL AUCTION LTD, REVA's corporate valuation quickly reached $500 million.

After years of development, NFT has shown unlimited business opportunities and incalculable value in the future. The NFT market is in full swing, and more and more people are scrambling to enter the track. NFT verifies the authenticity, scarcity, ownership and stability of assets in geopolitical and financial fluctuations. These unique financial attributes are the great potential and exciting place to change the world of collectibles. As a practitioner in the field of NFT, REVA's broken mortgage auction business has continuously improved the intrinsic value and standardization of NFT. At the same time, REVA's own value has also risen, and the valuation is expected to reach US $2 billion. REVA's original intention is to let more NFT participants get more fair opportunities, and through incentives, make users more motivated to participate in the NFT ecology.

This is not an investment advice. Please conduct your own research when investing in any project.