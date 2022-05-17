Georgia Marine Veteran Honored with Custom Motorcycle

ONTARIO, Calif., May 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wounded Warriors Family Support presented Tony Mullis of Hawkinsville, Georgia, with a custom 1993 FXR Harley Davidson during a Combat Hero Bike Build Presentation Monday night. Mullis is medically retired from the U.S. Marine Corps, where he served on active duty from 2008 to 2012.

Cpl. Mullis was on his second deployment when he lost both of his legs and sustained severe injuries to his right arm after an early April 2011 bomb explosion in southern Afghanistan. This occurred the day after his first child was born.

Mullis was on a mission to clear abandoned compounds when he saw wires indicative of an improvised explosive device and started to move his teammates from the area. A footstep triggered an IED. The blast tossed Mullis into the air before he landed on his back on a pile of rubble. The on-scene medic placed tourniquets on both of Mullis’ legs and his right arm.

“Tony has not ridden a motorcycle since his injuries,” said Martin Duarte, Wounded Warriors Family Support’s program outreach coordinator. “This custom motorcycle with adaptive equipment will help enhance Tony’s quality of life and provide him with independence.”

Mullis enjoys spending time with his wife Jeanie and their children, as well as visiting family and friends. He also likes baseball, hunting and fishing.

Currently enrolled in college, Mullis hopes to work as a game warden in Georgia. He also works for a Hawkinsville automotive parts company and coaches his son’s sports teams.

About Wounded Warriors Family Support

Wounded Warriors Family Support is an independent nonprofit organization whose mission is to provide support to the families of those who have been wounded, injured, or killed during combat operations. This organization is run by combat veterans for combat veterans. Rated a four-star nonprofit by Charity Navigator, Wounded Warriors Family Support aids veterans and their families in healing the wounds that medicine cannot. For more information about Wounded Warriors Family Support, visit www.wwfs.org .

