Dominion Lending Centres Inc. Announces Shareholders Meeting Results

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dominion Lending Centres Inc. (TSX:DLCG) (“DLCG” or the “Corporation”) is pleased to announce that the following seven (7) director nominees were elected at today’s annual general and special meeting of shareholders:
|VOTES FOR
|VOTES WITHHELD
|Number
|Percent (%)
|Number
|Percent (%)
|Gary Mauris
|35,277,984
|99.994%
|2,066
|0.006%
|Chris Kayat
|35,277,984
|99.994%
|2,066
|0.006%
|Trevor Bruno
|34,930,884
|99.010%
|349,166
|0.990%
|James Bell
|35,275,384
|99.987%
|4,666
|0.013%
|Kingsley Ward
|35,259,384
|99.941%
|20,666
|0.059%
|Ron Gratton
|35,264,384
|99.956%
|15,666
|0.044%
|Dennis Sykora
|35,275,384
|99.987%
|4,666
|0.013%
In addition:
- The re-appointment of Ernst & Young LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, as auditors of the Corporation was approved with 35,280,432 (100%) of the votes cast for and none of the votes withheld.
- A special resolution authorizing an amendment to the Articles of the Corporation to delete Section 2 of the “Other Provisions” that allows for directors of the Corporation to serve for three-year terms was approved with 33,889,584 (96.059%) of the votes cast for and 1,390,466 (3.941%) of the votes against.
- An ordinary resolution approving, ratifying and confirming the new stock option plan of the Corporation was approved with 33,594,838 (95.223%%) of the votes cast for and 1,685,212 (4.777%) of the votes against.
About Dominion Lending Centres Inc.
The DLC Group is Canada’s leading network of mortgage professionals. The DLC Group operates through Dominion Lending Centres and its three main subsidiaries, MCC Mortgage Centre Canada Inc., MA Mortgage Architects Inc. and Newton Connectivity Systems Inc., and has operations across Canada. The DLC Group’s extensive network includes ~7,750 agents and 530 locations. Headquartered in British Columbia, the DLC Group was founded in 2006 by Gary Mauris and Chris Kayat.
Contact information for the Corporation is as follows:
|James Bell
Co-President
403-560-0821
jbell@dlcg.ca
|Robin Burpee
Co-Chief Financial Officer
403-455-9670
rburpee@dlcg.ca
|Amar Leekha
Sr. Vice-President, Capital Markets
403-455-6671
aleekha@dlcg.ca