Heartland BancCorp elects Ohio Lt. Governor Jon A. Husted to Board

WHITEHALL, Ohio, May 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Heartland BancCorp (OTCQX: HLAN), parent company of Heartland Bank (“Bank”), today announced that at the company’s annual meeting, Ohio Lt. Governor Jon A. Husted was duly elected as director of the company, effective May 17, 2022. He was also elected to the Board of Directors of Heartland Bank in March of 2022.



“Jon brings an enormous amount of knowledge, relationships and experience that will be beneficial to the board as we continue to grow our franchise throughout Ohio. His calculation and strategic decision-making skills complement our already diverse and accomplished board,” stated G. Scott McComb, chairman, president and CEO.

Ohio Lt. Governor Jon Husted was elected to office in November of 2018. Previously serving as Ohio Secretary of State, Speaker of the Ohio House of Representatives and member of the Ohio Senate, Jon has devoted many years to ensuring a positive impact on Ohio and its residents from his service. Jon holds both a bachelor’s and master’s degree from the University of Dayton.

“Heartland is a great community bank, and I look forward to adding value to the way they serve the small businesses and families that count on them for their financial service needs,” said Ohio Lt. Governor Jon Husted.

About Heartland BancCorp

Heartland BancCorp is a registered Ohio bank holding company and the parent of Heartland Bank, which operates 18 full-service banking offices and TransCounty Title Agency, LLC. Heartland Bank, founded in 1911, provides full-service commercial, small business, and consumer banking services; professional financial planning services; and other financial products and services. Heartland Bank is a member of the Federal Reserve, a member of the FDIC, and an Equal Housing Lender. Heartland BancCorp is currently quoted on the OTC Markets (OTCQX) under the symbol HLAN. Learn more about Heartland Bank at Heartland.Bank.

Safe Harbor Statement

This release contains forward-looking statements that reflect management's current views of future events and operations. These forward-looking statements are based on information currently available to the Company as of the date of this release. It is important to note that these forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to, the ability of the Company to implement its strategy and expand its lending operations.