TitanHQ Brings Profitable Growth to MSP Partners With Hiring of New Channel Chief Tom Watson

GALWAY, Ireland & SHELTON, Conn., May 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TitanHQ, the SaaS cybersecurity platform vendor, are delighted to welcome popular channel veteran Tom Watson as their new Channel Chief. Tom is a former MSP owner who has previously served as Channel Chief for grade one vendors like NinjaOne and Axcient. This exciting hire highlights TitanHQ's continued commitment to the MSP community and channel. Tom will work in tandem with Jeff Benedetti and his North American team out of Shelton, Connecticut. He will manage TitanHQ's MSP tradeshows, roadshows, webinars and a new MSP partner program.

Established and proven cybersecurity vendors like TitanHQ stand at the vanguard of this market shift. While TitanHQ provides a best-in-class cyber security platform delivering a layered security solution to MSPs to prevent user vulnerability, they've garnered international attention through a high level of reliable service that's purpose-built to keep MSPs safe and profitable.

TitanHQs MSP-centric platform enables our partners to generate recurring revenues through the sales of TitanHQ solutions to SMBs and to scale and effectively manage their own businesses. Demand for TitanHQ's services from managed service providers in the North American market has led the company to expand into the United States. Wisely, TitanHQ has recognized the need to temper this expansion with locally-sourced, experienced advisors.

To that end, the cybersecurity vendor has brought aboard channel veteran Tom Watson, a former MSP owner who has previously served as Channel Chief for vendors like NinjaOne and Axcient.

"I see my role as being more of a liaison than anything," says Watson about his new position. "TitanHQ already has a fantastic offering. You'll be hearing me talk about that in the future. For now, I think it's more important to highlight the commitments TitanHQ has made to the channel. This is a company that is 100% dedicated to making sure they serve the MSP community."

Watson's feelings are echoed by TitanHQ's leadership. CEO Ronan Kavanagh spoke about the new hire saying, "As we continue to further expand into the North American market, introducing industry experts like Tom to our team is vital to allow us to continue to partner with MSPs looking for best-in-class cybersecurity solutions. We are thrilled to welcome Tom to the team; his wealth of experience working with the MSP sector will serve us well as we continue on our growth journey."

Speaking about the importance of hiring MSP industry experts to join the TitanHQ team, Dryden Geary, Marketing Director, said "For over 20 years TitanHQ has worked with MSPs to develop best in class, advanced and highly innovative cybersecurity solutions. We pride ourselves on the sophisticated yet easy to manage offerings we bring to the market. Bringing Tom on board is yet another leap to allow us to offer the best service to the MSP market."

Worth noting is that TitanHQ also recently onboarded Jeff Benedetti as VP of Sales, another well-known fixture of the IT channel here in the states. Both new hires are a demonstration of adaptability and commitment that are often overlooked by international vendors looking to serve the close-knit U.S. market.

"As far as why I chose -- eagerly -- to work with TitanHQ," Tom adds, "I've wanted to work for a rising cybersecurity company for quite a while now. Here I know I can use my skills and understanding of MSP operations, sales and marketing to help MSPs succeed. Working together with TitanHQ, we can give MSPs everything they need to provide quality cyber services to their clients."

About TitanHQ

TitanHQ is a 20-year-old multi-award-winning web filtering, email security, security training, and email archiving SaaS business. We protect 8,500 businesses and work daily with over 2,500 MSPs. We protect your customers from malware, ransomware, phishing, viruses, botnets and other cyber threats.

Most importantly, our products were built from the ground up for MSPs. We save managed service providers support and engineering time by stopping problems at the source while also providing ideal products to sell in their technology stacks.

About Tom Watson

Tom is a seasoned veteran of the IT channel, taking the roles of network engineer, MSP owner/operator, MSP consultant, and vendor evangelist for multiple tech companies throughout the last 24 years. Tom now serves as Channel Chief for TitanHQ and is committed to keeping the vendor's already exceptional level of service delivery in perfect alignment with changing MSP demands.

