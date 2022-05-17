HTG Molecular Diagnostics to Participate in the H.C. Wainwright Global Investment Conference

TUCSON, Ariz., May 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc. (Nasdaq: HTGM) (HTG), a life science company advancing precision medicine through its innovative transcriptome-wide profiling technology, today announced that management will participate virtually in the H.C. Wainwright Global Investment Conference being held May 23-26, 2022.



Details for the conference presentation are below:

Date: Tuesday, May 24 Time: 7:00 AM Eastern Time (On Demand)

Management will also be available for one-on-one virtual meetings. If you would like to request a meeting please register here .

About HTG:

HTG is accelerating precision medicine from diagnosis to treatment by harnessing the power of transcriptome-wide profiling to drive translational research, clinical diagnostics and targeted therapeutics across a variety of disease areas.

Building on more than a decade of pioneering innovation and partnerships with biopharma leaders and major academic institutes, HTG’s proprietary RNA platform technologies are designed to make the development of life science tools and diagnostics more effective and efficient and to unlock a differentiated and disruptive approach to transformative drug discovery. For more information visit www.htgmolecular.com .

