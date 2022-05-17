XOMA to Present at H.C. Wainwright Global Investment Conference

EMERYVILLE, Calif., May 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XOMA Corporation (Nasdaq: XOMA), a biotechnology royalty aggregator playing a distinctive role in helping companies achieve their goal of improving human health, announced today its Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Jim Neal, will present at the H.C. Wainwright Global Investment Conference on Wednesday, May 25, 2022, at 10:00 AM ET.



The presentation can be accessed at https://bit.ly/39muQQG or by visiting the investor relations section of the Company’s website at www.xoma.com. A replay of the presentation will be available and archived on the site for 90 days after the event.

About XOMA Corporation

XOMA is a biotechnology royalty aggregator playing a distinctive role in helping biotech companies achieve their goal of improving human health. XOMA acquires the potential future economics associated with pre-commercial therapeutic candidates that have been licensed to pharmaceutical or biotechnology companies. When XOMA acquires the future economics, the seller receives non-dilutive, non-recourse funding they can use to advance their internal drug candidate(s) or for general corporate purposes. The Company has an extensive and growing portfolio with more than 70 assets (asset defined as the right to receive potential future economics associated with the advancement of an underlying therapeutic candidate). For more information about the Company and its portfolio, please visit www.xoma.com.

EXPLANATORY NOTE:

All references to “portfolio” in this press release refer strictly to milestone and/or royalty rights associated with a basket of drug products in development. All references to “assets” in this press release refer strictly to milestone and/or royalty rights associated with individual drug product candidates in development. References to royalties or royalty rates strictly refer to future potential payment streams regardless of whether or not they are technically defined as royalties in the underlying contractual agreement; further, any rates referenced herein are subject to potential future contractual adjustments.