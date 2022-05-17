Histogen to Present at the H.C. Wainwright Global Investment Conference

SAN DIEGO, May 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Histogen Inc. (NASDAQ: HSTO), a clinical-stage therapeutics company focused on developing both restorative therapeutics and pan-caspase and caspase selective inhibitors focused on treatments for infectious and inflammatory diseases, today announced that Steven J. Mento, Ph.D., Histogen’s Executive Chairman and Interim President and Chief Executive Officer, will present at the H.C. Wainwright Global Investment Conference.

On-Demand Presentation Details



Date: Tuesday, May 24, 2022

Time: 7:00 a.m. Eastern Time (4:00 a.m. Pacific Time)

Webcast Link: https://journey.ct.events/view/28269575-27c6-405a-8df1-1ae417047e5a

The on-demand presentation will be archived for 90 days and available through the Investors page on www.histogen.com .

About Histogen Inc.

Histogen Inc. is a clinical-stage therapeutics company focused on developing both potential first-in-class restorative therapeutics that ignite the body’s natural process to repair and maintain healthy biological function as well as a pipeline of clinical and preclinical small molecule pan-caspase and caspase selective inhibitors focused on treatments for infectious and inflammatory diseases. Under our biologics technology platform, our product candidates in development are HST-003, a treatment for joint cartilage repair, and HST-004, a treatment for spinal disc repair. In addition, within our small molecule pipeline, our product candidates include emricasan, CTS-2090 and CTS-2096. Currently, emricasan is being developed jointly with our collaboration partner, Amerimmune, for the treatment of COVID-19, and we are evaluating the use of emricasan for other infectious diseases including the treatment of MRSA. We also have preclinical product candidates, CTS-2090 and CTS-2096, novel, potent, orally bioavailable, and highly selective small molecule inhibitors of caspase-1 designed for the treatment of certain inflammatory diseases. For more information, please visit www.histogen.com.

CONTACT:

Susan A. Knudson

Executive Vice President & CFO

Histogen Inc.

ir@histogen.com