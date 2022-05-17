Duck Creek Technologies to Participate at the J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference

BOSTON, May 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: DCT) (“Duck Creek”), a leading, global technology solutions provider to the property and casualty (P&C) insurance industry, announced that its Chief Executive Officer, Michael Jackowski, will present at the J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference in Boston, MA.



The Duck Creek presentation is scheduled for Tuesday, May 24, 2022 at 3:30 p.m. Eastern Time. A live webcast of the presentation will be available on the Events page of the Duck Creek investor relations website at https://ir.duckcreek.com/. A replay of the webcast will also be available for a limited time.

About Duck Creek

Duck Creek Technologies (Nasdaq: DCT) is a leading provider of core system solutions to the P&C and General insurance industry. By accessing Duck Creek OnDemand, the company’s enterprise software-as-a-service solution, insurance carriers are able to navigate uncertainty and capture market opportunities faster than their competitors. Duck Creek’s functionally rich solutions are available on a stand-alone basis or as a full suite, and all are available via Duck Creek OnDemand. For more information, visit duckcreek.com

