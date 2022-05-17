Physiotherapy Equipment to Reach $9.6 Billion 2027. Cybertherapy Creating Lucrative Opportunities - Arizton

Chicago, May 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Arizton’s latest research report, the global physiotherapy equipment market is growing at a CAGR of 6.84%. Most players in the global physiotherapy devices market widely focus on developing innovative products and leveraging technological advances to manufacture easy-to-use and advanced devices. Recent developments in the market have accelerated growth in new directions and enabled physiotherapists to update their approaches in various ways. Cybertherapy is another technological advancement that is escalating market growth. In cybertherapy, patients use a wireless interface with their doctors. The use of e-Therapy is also achieving wider acceptance as it is related to a broad range of advantages for medical professionals and patients in need of physiological treatments. Such technological advances will contribute to the demand for physiotherapy products in the forecast period.



Physiotherapy Equipment Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details MARKET SIZE (2027) $9.6 Billion MARKET SIZE (2021) $6.5 Billion CAGR (2022-2027) 6.84% BASE YEAR 2021 FORECAST YEAR 2022-2027 MARKET SEGMENTS Device Type, Application, End-user, and Geography GEOGRAPHIC ANALYSIS North America, Europe, APAC, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa

Launch of Physiotherapy Software Applications to Promote Physiotherapy

In recent years, the adoption of smartphone and iPad applications has witnessed a significant increase among physical therapy patients and professionals. Concussion management may be a big part of the job for a physical therapist in a sports clinic. An application known as Sway allows patients to track and measure their symptoms both in the clinic and at home. Sway can also measure balance data and produce more accurate readings than a force platform by using a smartphone’s motion sensor software. Similarly, ReFlex is a smart assistant for physiotherapy devices and a product that aims to help the entire physiotherapy value chain, including patients, clinics, owners, physiotherapists, and even insurance companies. ReFlex is a set of wearable motion detection sensors with a mobile application and a web platform.

Key Highlights

With more and more people entering their retirement years, the expansion of geriatric programs to accompany the onset of chronic pain remains an important factor as this population reaches its twilight. Thus, the growing geriatric population and rising sedentary lifestyle among people contribute to the growth of the global physiotherapy device market.

In 2021, the ultrasound therapy equipment segment accounted for the highest revenue share of 22.34%, followed by the electrotherapy equipment segment with 15.02%. Ultrasound therapy or therapeutic ultrasound is a treatment tool used by physical and occupational therapists.

The US accounts for a significant market share in the North American physiotherapy devices market and is also expected to dominate during the forecast period.

Vendors must focus on meeting the end-user requirements. Product customization could prove a successful way to expand the consumer base and increase market share.

Market Segmentation

Equipment Type

Ultrasound Therapy Equipment

Electrotherapy Equipment

Laser Therapy Equipment

Exercise Therapy Equipment

Traction Therapy Equipment

Combination Therapy Equipment

CP Motion Equipment

Shockwave Equipment

Hot & Cold Therapy Equipment

Others

Application

Cardiorespiratory

Musculoskeletal

Neurological

Others

End-Users

Physiotherapy Clinics

Hospitals

Homecare Settings



Geography

North America US Canada

Europe Germany France UK Italy Spain

APAC China India Japan Australia South Korea

Latin America Brazil Mexico Argentina

Middle East & Africa South Africa Saudi Arabia Turkey





Competition Overview

Most of the key players are focusing on developing new and innovative products that will satisfy the growing demand of end-users. Additionally, these leading companies have implemented aggressive strategies such as new product launches, joint ventures, mergers, partnerships, and takeovers to stay at the forefront of the competitive curve in the physiotherapy devices market.

The development of physiotherapy equipment with enhanced capabilities and partnerships with local distributors for geographical expansion are key strategies of several market players. Furthermore, there is an ongoing trend of improving the market share through new product launches. For instance, in December 2020, Sunbeam, a leader in heat therapy products, launched the GoHeat Cordless Heating Pad to help relieve pain and treat sore muscles at home.

Vendors Analysis

Key Vendors

BTL Industries

Dynatronics Corporation

Zimmer MedizinSysteme GmbH

Zynex Medical

Other Prominent Vendors

Accord Medical Products

AMI Surgical

ASTAR

Body Tech Solution

Bio-Med International Pvt Ltd.

Bharat Medical Systems

Colfax Corporation

EMS Physio

Enraf-Nonius

GymnaUniphy

HMS Medical Systems

ITO Co. Ltd.

Life Care Systems

Mectronic Medicale

Mettler Electronics Corporation



