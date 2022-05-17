BlazePod Announces Partnership with Leading Sports Medicine Distributor

SAN DIEGO, May 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BlazePod , founders of the revolutionary Flash Reflex (FRX) training method designed to improve reaction time and performance through unique cognitive and physical exercises, has partnered with Medco Sports Medicine , a subsidiary of Performance Health , the largest global manufacturer and distributor of products to the rehabilitation and sports medicine markets.



“As BlazePod continues to grow, we are finding so many verticals and different uses for our innovative flash reflex technology can benefit consumers, and one of the most important verticals is sports medicine and physical therapy,” said BlazePod CEO and Founder Yaniv Shneiderman. “We are excited to continue helping people in their recovery and performance journeys, and know this partnership with Medco Sports Medicine and Performance Health will allow us to reach more of these individuals.”

The recently launched partnership will increase BlazePod’s accessibility and visibility in the physical therapy and sports medicine industries, as it becomes an increasingly high-demand resource for those managing physical rehabilitation programs.

"Our Medco Sports Medicine team couldn’t be more excited about the new BlazePod partnership,” said Medco Sports Medicine General Manager Mike Finke. “We’re thrilled to further expand our product offering with the new technology of the BlazePod product line and further equip athletic trainers across the nation with the tools they need to keep their athletes healthy and injury-free."

The full product range will be available through the Medco Sports Medicine and Performance Health’s sales teams.

"A key initiative for the expansion of the U.S. market was to find a partner that truly believes in the BlazePod product, technology, and provides an expert sales team in the sports medicine market,” said BlazePod USA Sales Manager Tony Leon. “Medco fit the bill. BlazePod looks forward to working with Mike and the Medco Team to further enhance athletic training rooms across the country."

For more information, visit www.blazepod.com .

About BlazePod :

BlazePod is the leading reaction training platform that combines cognitive intelligence training with physical exercises, enabling all individuals to react and respond faster and more efficiently, guided by live data. The platform consists of vibrant, visual cue pods, controlled by an interactive mobile app that is fully customizable to all sport, fitness or therapy application.