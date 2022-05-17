DCPSC Announces Issuance of RFP for Community Heat Pump Pilot Project

Washington, DC, May 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (Washington, D.C.) The Public Service Commission of the District of Columbia (Commission) is pleased to announce the issuance of RFP No. PSC-22-06, to support the development of a large community heat pump system to replace existing fossil fuel space conditioning systems.

This Community Heat Pump Pilot Project, will support the District’s energy delivery system modernization efforts and advance the District’s clean energy goals.

The project requires the design and construction of a large community heat pump system capable of serving multiple buildings. The Commission will also use insights gathered from the project to identify technologies and policies that can be implemented locally to increase sustainability.

The RFP was developed between Commission Staff and the Pilot Projects Governance Board, which was established to develop and recommend innovative pilot projects funded under the MEDSIS Pilot Project Fund Subaccount from the Pepco Holdings, Inc.-Exelon Merger.

Interested Offerors can access the RFP via the DCPSC website. Proposals are due on July 18th, 2022. Questions may be directed to Karen M. Hester at KHester@psc.dc.gov.

For more information about new procurement opportunities, the DCPSC encourages companies to join the DCPSC Bidder’s List.