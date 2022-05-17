Essential Energy Services Announces Election of Board of Directors

CALGARY, Alberta, May 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Essential Energy Services Ltd. (TSX: ESN) (“Essential”) announces that at its annual general meeting of shareholders on May 17, 2022, each of the six nominees proposed as directors and listed in the information circular dated March 9, 2022 (the “Circular”) were elected as directors. Detailed results of the vote are set out below.

VOTES FOR VOTES WITHHELD Nominee Number Percent Number Percent Garnet K. Amundson 50,180,921 97.42% 1,327,313 2.58% James A. Banister 48,895,524 94.93% 2,612,710 5.07% Felicia B. Bortolussi 50,062,423 97.19% 1,445,811 2.81% Robert T. German 50,071,746 97.21% 1,436,488 2.79% Nicholas G. Kirton 49,516,124 96.13% 1,992,110 3.87% Robert B. Michaleski 50,001,599 97.07% 1,506,635 2.93%



The other resolution provided for in the Circular with respect to the appointment of Essential’s auditors was passed. A report on the voting results for all matters will be posted under Essential’s profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Essential provides oilfield services to oil and natural gas producers, primarily in western Canada. Essential offers completion, production and wellsite restoration services to a diverse customer base. Services are offered with coiled tubing, fluid and nitrogen pumping and the sale and rental of downhole tools and equipment. Essential offers one of the largest coiled tubing fleets in Canada. Further information can be found at www.essentialenergy.ca.

