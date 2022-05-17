Web3 Online Reviews Marketplace Tested Web Announces Partnership With Silent Notary

AUSTIN, Texas, May 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tested Web, a Web3.0 Online Reviews and Intelligence marketplace, announced its partnership today with Silent Notary, a blockchain-powered online validation and notarization provider. Through this partnership, Silent Notary will validate user-generated online reviews on the Tested Web platform, in addition to the latter's L2 Solana-powered main protocol. Tested Web also becomes the first company to receive a $1,000,000 UBSN grant.

Established in 2018, Silent Notary is a multiplatform blockchain solution that ensures the existence, integrity, and attribution of communications, processes, and data that are critical to individuals and businesses. The solution certifies and protects user data without relying upon third parties.

Commenting on the collaboration, Max Breus, CEO of Dubai-based Silent Notary said, "Our collaboration with Tested Web strengthens our ability to offer an enhanced content validation experience for consumers around the world, as well as introduce Silent Notary to new markets. We're excited to combine the Share-to-Earn vision of the Tested Web team with Silent Notary's advanced decentralized validation solution. Consumers and businesses around the world will have peace of mind, and trust what they read - powered by this partnership. We are also excited to announce a $1,000,000 native UBSN grant to be used for content validations on Tested Web."

Tested Web, based in Austin, was founded in 2021 after the founder, Yagub Rahimov, began exploring ways of democratizing the online reviews industry when a popular review platform inexplicably deleted his genuine review.

Tested Web will empower users with individual blockchain content wallets giving content ownership rights, smart-contract-powered community moderation, and a share-to-earn mechanism that rewards them for their contributions. The platform also provides businesses with unbiased real-time intelligence, insights, customer retention, and lead generation opportunities notwithstanding their marketing budgets.

Rahimov also quoted "We envision a transparent, real-trustworthy online reviews industry, that is severely lacking today. Our web3 vision involves an empowered hybrid DAO marketplace where users own their reviews, vote for moderation, and earn rewards based on their input. Decentralized validation is an essential part of this vision. Unfortunately, there is no one-size-fits-all among today's blockchain solutions. While we've built the majority of our smart contracts, and operations as an L2 Solana protocol, we found Silent Notary's solution to validate any content exceptionally fast and cost-effective. Even our early-stage operations require the capability to support 100,000+ blockchain validations every day, and via this partnership, we will be able to offer real-time and cost-effective validation to our community with complete transparency."

