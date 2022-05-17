Amcomri Entertainment Unveils Its Strongest Film Line-up Ever At Cannes Marché du Film

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amcomri Entertainment Inc. (“Amcomri” or the “Company”) (NEO: AMEN) (Frankfurt: 25Y0) is pleased to announce it will be in attendance at this year’s Marché du Film, Cannes Film Festival, with its largest presence and extensive range of new content, both library and in-house productions.



Robert Price, CEO of Amcomri, noted “We’re going to the world’s most important film event with our largest and strongest library and new release slate in our history. As we continue to build out our future production pipeline, it’s proof positive that we are on track with our growth strategy.”

At Marché du Film 2022, Amcomri Entertainment will unveil 12 new titles, including four Amcomri productions released in 2022. Alongside the Company’s extensive catalogue of over 2,000 films, it will be highlighting upcoming productions from its pipeline with co-production partnerships distributed globally across its network. At Cannes, Amcomri will also continue to be focused on building distribution relationships with new and existing global partners.

“Thanks to the brilliant work by everyone in the company, and especially our teams working on productions in Canada, we’re looking forward to an excellent Cannes for Amcomri Entertainment. Because of this presence at the event, along with our inaugural Q1 results as a listed company announced yesterday, we are confident in our plan for significant growth,” added Mr. Price.

Key new releases being unveiled at Marché du Film, Cannes include:

Left Behind: Rise of the Antichrist

Following on from the 2014 thriller Left Behind starring Nicolas Cage, Left Behind: Rise of the Antichrist is the next instalment from the New York Times best-selling book series, which sold 80 million copies. It was fully financed and produced by Amcomri Entertainment through Amcomri Productions, with international sales being handled by Amcomri’s 101 Films International. Left Behind: Rise of the Antichrist is Amcomri’s largest budget production to date, with filming completed in Calgary, Alberta.

The Gates

Directed by Stephen Hall and starring John Rhys-Davies, The Gates is set in London in the 1890s. Filming was completed in February 2022 in Ireland, with the completed film available for Marché du Film. 101 Films International will manage worldwide sales of the Amcomri feature film.

A Home for the Holidays

Filmed and produced in Alberta, Canada, A Home for the Holidays was financed and produced by Amcomri Productions, under an agreement with Alberta-based Polyscope Productions and Alberta Film Projects. A Home for the Holidays first-look trailer will be presented during Marché du Film.

Christmas at the Holly Day Inn

With principal photograph to be announced during Marché du Film, Christmas at the Holly Day Inn will be a classic festive feature. Being fully funded and produced by Amcomri Productions, and 101 Films International attached as sales agent, and filming set for Alberta, Canada, Christmas at the Holly Day Inn will be due for delivery in Q4 2022.

Dark Asset

Starring Bryon Mann, Robert Patrick and Helena Mattsson, Dark Asset is a highly anticipated spy thriller feature. With international sales for Dark Asset being handled by Amcomri’s 101 Films International, the first-look trailer will be released during Marché du Film.

Alongside our in-production and finance projects, Amcomri Entertainment will be premiering and screening three titles at Marché du Film, Cannes, Father of Flies, Fear the Invisible Man (a remake of the HG Wells classic novel, which the 2020 version grossed over $140 million USD at the box office) and The Most Dangerous Game. Amcomri’s growth plan incorporates building both the volume and quality of the movie, TV and documentary content in our libraries, and we believe that screening these incredible productions achieves this goal.

About Amcomri Entertainment Inc.

Amcomri Entertainment Inc. (NEO: AMEN) (Frankfurt: 25Y0) provides global distribution capabilities for independent movie, documentary and TV series producers as well as for its own in-house productions. With decades of experience across all key media platforms, Amcomri is rapidly becoming the go-to team for independent producers seeking the broadest possible audience for their productions. The Amcomri Entertainment Inc. group of companies includes 101 Films, 101 Films International, Hollywood Classics International, Amcomri Productions, Appreciated Media Global, Amcomri Productions and Abacus Media Rights.

For further information about Amcomri, see its disclosure documents on SEDAR at www.sedar.com or visit the company's website at www.amcomrientertainmentinc.com.