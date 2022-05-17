All American Pet Company Inc. (AAPT) Official Company Statement Regarding Caveat Emptor

Xi’an, China, May 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- All American Pet Company, Inc (OTC Pink: AAPT) (the “Company”, $AAPT), a Nevada Corporation issued this Official Company Statement to update its shareholders regarding the Caveat Emptor (CE) that was placed on the $AAPT ticker after trading hours on Friday May 13, 2022.

Dear Shareholder

We wish to update you on the matter concerning the CE that was placed on $AAPT by OTC Markets on Friday 13 May 2022.

The AAPT / Kuora management team is working hard to get the matter resolved in the shortest possible time. Please be assured that we remain 100% committed to delivering on the AAPT / Kuora mission and business plan. It remains “business as usual” for AAPT / Kuora and its subsidiaries.

It is still early days as we are still navigating through this matter. We are in the process of appointing a specialist lawyer to guide us in getting the CE removed and will keep you updated at all key milestones during the process.

Our promise to our shareholders is that everything we are doing is with your best interests at the forefront.



We wish to maintain a healthy and vibrant community, and fully appreciate that regular communication with you on this current situation is of paramount importance.

We will keep you updated with developments via the company’s official Twitter channel and through subsequent statements.

I am very confident that we will resolve this issue promptly, and that AAPT / Kuora will come through these challenging times in a stronger and reinvigorated position than ever before.

With kind regards

Lanwei Li

President & CEO

ABOUT ALL AMERICAN PET COMPANY, INC. (“AAPT”)

All American Pet Company, Inc. (OTC PINK: AAPT) is a Nevada-based holding company actively pursuing acquisitions across the globe. On September 28, 2021, AAPT finalized its first major acquisition, investing $200 million to acquire 100% of the equity in Kuora Industrial Interconnect, an online services e-technology business that connects companies and individuals looking for industrial technical expertise in China. Kuora’s revenues stem from B2B, B2C and C2C transactions through its e-technology service. To date, Kuora has reached approximately 200,000 vertical users, over 1,000 experts and more than 3,000 enterprises since launching in 2018. The purchase gives AAPT strong roots in Asia’s service technology market, which is valued at USD 1.8 trillion and growing at 25% a year.

For more information about the Company, please visit:

OTC Markets Profile: https://www.otcmarkets.com/stock/AAPT/profile

Website: https://kuora.net/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/AAPTCo

Safe Harbour Statement:

In addition to historical information, this press release may contain statements that constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Act of 1933 and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release include the intent, belief, or expectations of the Company and members of its management team with respect to the Company's future business operations and the assumptions upon which such statements are based. Prospective investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties and that actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause these differences include, but are not limited to, failure to complete anticipated sales under negotiations, lack of revenue growth, client discontinuances, failure to realize improvements in performance, efficiency and profitability, and adverse developments with respect to litigation or increased litigation costs, the operation or performance of the Company's business units or the market price of its common stock. Additional factors that could cause actual results to differ.