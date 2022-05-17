Infusion Pump Market Size will Observe Substantial Growth of USD 21.85 billion by 2027 : Fior Markets

Newark, NJ, May 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the report published by Fior Markets, the global infusion pump market is expected to grow from USD 12.66 billion in 2019 to USD 21.85 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 7.06% during the forecast period 2020-2027. North America valued for the most substantial share of the infusion pumps market. The large portion of this region can mostly be assigned to the high adoption of speciality infusion pumps for the treatment of chronic diseases, increasing predominance of chronic diseases, increasing aged population and the number of many large hospitals in the region. Moreover, a considerable number of primary global professionals are based in the US, owing to which the US is a hub for discovery in the infusion pumps market. European region is the second-largest market of the infusion pump market due to rising aged population, increasing diabetic patients. However, the Asia-Pacific region has the highest CAGR among all the regions. Growing healthcare awareness, developing economies and increasing disposable income of the population. The MEA region is the most potential market of among the region because the market is at the developing stage and would be the emerging market in forecasted years.

CareFusion Corporation, Smiths Medical, Fresenius Kabi AG, Baxter International, Inc. Medtronic, Inc, Hospira Inc, BTerumo Corporation Nipro Corporation, Raun Melsungen AG, and Codman & Shurtleff, Inc. are the leading players of the global infusion pump market. They are mostly focussed on bringing the new technologies & expanding their territories to grab the significant market share in the future.



Based on products, the market is segmented into accessories & consumables and devices. The accessories & consumables segment is foreseen to increase at the most substantial rate during the estimate period. The large share and growth of this segment can be associated with the repeated application of accessories & consumables and the growing selection of infusion pumps for the delivery of prescriptions in a settled manner. Based on the application, the market is segmented as cancer, diabetes, pain management, haematology and other application. However, the diabetes segment has the largest share in the market. And they are rising with higher CAGR. Because the diabetes equipments are used in hospitals and home, so the demand for diabetes segment observed to be growing. The end-user segment includes hospitals, home care, research institutes, etc. The hospital segment accounted most substantial share among other sub-segment. However, demand for the home care segment has been rising with high CAGR.

The global infusion pump market is analysed on the basis of value (USD Billion). All the segments have been analyzed on global, regional and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each segment. The report offers in-depth analysis of driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges for gaining the key insight of the market. The study includes porter’s five forces model, attractiveness analysis, raw material analysis, supply, demand analysis, competitor position grid analysis, distribution and marketing channels analysis.

