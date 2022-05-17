Whittier Street Health Center Recognizes Mental Health Awareness Month

BOSTON, May 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Whittier Street Health Center, a community health center with a mission to serve as a center of excellence that provides high quality and accessible health care and social services that achieve health equity, social justice, and the economic well-being of a diverse patient population, stresses the importance of spreading knowledge and fighting stigmas surrounding mental health during Mental Health Awareness Month and beyond.

For more than 70 years, the month of May has been dedicated to raising awareness about the importance of mental health and its impact on children, adults, families and communities.

"Each year, millions of Americans face the reality of living with a mental illness," said Frederica M. Williams, president and CEO of Whittier Street Health Center. "May is a time to raise awareness of those living with mental or behavioral health issues and to help reduce the stigma so many experience."

Said Carolyn Reynolds, Associate Director of Behavioral Health Services with Whittier Street Health Center, "For many people, the COVID-19 pandemic intensified stress, trauma and depression. Mental health challenges have particularly impacted youth over the past couple of years due to disruptions in educational and recreational schedules, often resulting in social isolation."

According to the CDC, mental and physical health are equally important components of overall health, and more than 50% will be diagnosed with a mental illness or disorder at some point in their lifetime. Therefore, it is critical to increase awareness about the importance of social and emotional health and well-being.

About Whittier Street Health Center

Whittier Street Health Center is an independently licensed community health care center with a mission of providing high quality, reliable and accessible primary healthcare for diverse populations while promoting wellness and eliminating health and social disparities. A champion of equitable access to high quality, patient-focused care, social justice and economic equity, Whittier Street Health Center is accredited by The Joint Commission (TJC), certified by the National Committee for Quality Assurance (NCQA) as a Patient-Centered Medical Home, and recognized by the NCQA for its Behavioral Health Integration. Through its locations in Roxbury and North Dorchester, and its Mobile Health Van program, Whittier Street Health Center serves more than 30,000 patients and 20,000 community outreach visits annually; its ethnically and racially diverse patient base is primarily made up of individuals from Roxbury, Dorchester, Jamaica Plain, the South End and greater Boston. Approximately 28% of Whittier's patients are uninsured. Whittier Street Health Center provides a comprehensive array of 40 healthcare programs and services designed to meet the primary health care, behavioral health, and social needs of the community. For more information, please visit www.wshc.org as well as Facebook (www.facebook.com/WhittierStreetHealthCenter), Twitter (@Whittier_Boston), or LinkedIn (https://www.linkedin.com/company/whittier-street-health-center), or call 617-989-3221.

