Enterprise Data Management Market is growing with a Healthy CAGR of 8.4% during the Forecast Period of 2022-2032

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, May 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the Future Market Insights, the global enterprise data management market is anticipated to secure a market value of US$ 208.9 Billion while exhibiting a CAGR of 8.4% during the forecast period. Growth of the market can be attributed to the growing demand to manage the enormous amount of data being generated on a daily basis by enterprises. In addition, growing need for on-time delivery and surging demand for data management among organizations are anticipated to strengthen the market in the forecast period.



In addition, growing inclination of organizations towards data integration is anticipated to fuel the demand for enterprise data management in the forecast period. Organizations are adopting various data integration tools that would enhance digital transformation. Furthermore, emergence of Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) is likely to benefit the industry in the assessment period.

According to Analytics Insight Report 2020, with the rising popularity of IIoT, the demand for data integration has increased considerably. On the contrary, increasing concerns about data security is likely to hamper the market growth in the forecast period. However, rising demand for risk management and software among organizations is expected to act as a significant counter to the impeding cause, and expand the market reach.

Key Takeaways from the Market Study

· The market in the U.S to hold a market value of US$ 72.8 Billion by 2032

· The industry in the U.S to record a CAGR of 8.1% in the forecast period

· By deployment type, the cloud segment to record a CAGR of 7.7% from 2022- to 2032

· Market in Japan to garner US$ 11.8 Billion by 2032

· South Korean market to expand at a CAGR of 6% in the assessment period

· U.K industry to flourish at a growth rate of 7.4% from 2022- to 2032

“Rising popularity of IoT with increasing need for on-time delivery are anticipated to benefit the market in the assessment period. Further, growing demand for data integration is speculated to play an important role in amplifying the market size in the forthcoming time.”

Competitive Analysis

Key players in the global enterprise data management market include SAS Institute Inc., IBM Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Teradata Corporation, and SAP SE, among others. Recent developments in the industry are:

· In July 2021, Informatica, a data integrity software solution provider, launched Intelligent Data Management Cloud on Azure for APAC. The system is an end-to-end AI-powered cloud platform providing accessibility on Microsoft Azure for APAC and SE Asia.

· In December 2021, IQGeo, a renowned developer of geospatial productivity and collaboration software, launched Network Manager Electric and Network Manager Gas software solutions. The software aims to offer efficient workflow solutions to electric and gas network operators.

Key Segments Profiled in the Enterprise Data Management Industry Report

Enterprise Data Management Market by Component:

Software Data Security Master Data Management Data Integration Data Migration Data Warehousing Data Governance Data Quality Others

Services Managed Services Professional Services



Enterprise Data Management Market by Deployment Mode:

Cloud-based Enterprise Data Management

On-Premises Enterprise Data Management

Enterprise Data Management Market by Organization Size:

Enterprise Data Management for Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises

Enterprise Data Management for Large Enterprises

Enterprise Data Management Market by Industrial Vertical:

Enterprise Data Management for Healthcare and Life Sciences

Enterprise Data Management for BFSI

Enterprise Data Management for IT

Enterprise Data Management for Retail and Consumer Goods

Enterprise Data Management for Media and Entertainment

Enterprise Data Management for Manufacturing

Enterprise Data Management for Energy and Utilities

Enterprise Data Management for Transportation and Logistics

Enterprise Data Management for Government and Defense

Enterprise Data Management for Other Industrial Verticals

Enterprise Data Management Market by Region:

North America Enterprise Data Management Market

Europe Enterprise Data Management Market

Asia Pacific Enterprise Data Management Market

Middle East and Africa Enterprise Data Management Market

Latin America Enterprise Data Management Market





