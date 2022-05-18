National CASA/GAL Association for Children to host 2022 Annual Conference June 4-7 (Updated)*

Seattle, Wash., May 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The National Court Appointed Special Advocate/Guardian ad Litem (CASA/GAL) Association for Children, the leading organization that serves more young people in the child welfare system than any other national organization, will host its 2022 Annual Conference June 4-7 at the Hyatt Regency Seattle.

National CASA/GAL is also celebrating its 40th anniversary and impact, advocating for children who have experienced abuse or neglect.

With the theme “Leading the Way to Brighter Futures,” hundreds of CASA/GAL local program and state organization staff, board members and volunteers as well as National CASA/GAL board of trustees and judicial and child welfare partners will converge upon the city of Seattle – the city where the CASA movement began four decades ago, to share best practices in best interest advocacy for children and youth in child welfare system. Conference sessions will focus on families and resilience and offer learning opportunities on critical topics including advocacy skills and child welfare, leadership, governance, diversity, equity and inclusions and fundraising.

“It’s been three years since our CASA/GAL network has gathered to share best practices in advocacy for children and youth involved in the child welfare system” said National CASA/GAL CEO Tara Lisa Perry. “During the pandemic, network staff and volunteers have been incredibly resilient, and we look forward to everyone sharing their stories, as well as celebrating our 40th anniversary in Seattle where the CASA movement was born.”

Conference highlights include plenary sessions and events featuring:

Opening Plenary - Judge Ernestine Gray and Tara Lisa Perry, CEO – National CASA/GAL Association for Children (June 5, 8:30 a.m. PT)

- Judge Ernestine Gray and Tara Lisa Perry, CEO – National CASA/GAL Association for Children (June 5, 8:30 a.m. PT) Awards of Excellence Ceremony (June 6, 12:30 p.m. PT)

(June 6, 12:30 p.m. PT) CASA/GAL Volunteer’s Day hosted by author/motivational speaker Steve Pemberton (June 6, 4 p.m. PT)

hosted by author/motivational speaker Steve Pemberton (June 6, 4 p.m. PT) Closing Plenary - Stephanie Land, Author "Maid: Hard Work, Low Pay and a Mother's Will to Survive" (June 7 – 8:30 a.m. PT)

The Awards of Excellence ceremony honors volunteers, staff, judges and others who have gone above and beyond in their efforts to provide best-interest advocacy for children who have experienced abuse or neglect. Members of the media are invited to attend.

Appointed by judges, CASA/GAL volunteers advocate for the best interests of children and youth who have experienced abuse or neglect, many of whom are in foster care. Nationwide, nearly 100,000 highly-trained CASA/GAL volunteers serve a quarter of a million of these children, but more volunteers are needed. As a consistent, caring adult in the child’s life, a CASA/GAL volunteer’s advocacy helps the judge make the most informed decisions for the well-being of the child, with a goal of helping the child reach a safe and permanent home. Since 2010, CASA/GAL volunteers have donated nearly 60 million hours advocating on behalf of children who have experienced abuse or neglect.

For more information about the National CASA/GAL 2022 Annual Conference, visit https://nationalcasagal.org/annual-conference-2022/

About the National Court Appointed Special Advocate/Guardian ad Litem Association for Children

The National Court Appointed Special Advocate/Guardian ad Litem (CASA/GAL) Association for Children, together with its 950 state and local member programs, supports and promotes court-appointed volunteer advocacy so that every child who has experienced abuse or neglect in the United States can be safe, have a permanent home and the opportunity to thrive. National CASA/GAL offers leadership and support to the national network of programs and leads its continued growth. CASA/GAL volunteers and staff work every day to advocate for children, youth and families. To learn more, visit nationalcasagal.org.

