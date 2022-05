English Dutch

Notification for bondholders and shareholders of KBC Group

Regulated information – 18 May 2022 before trading hours (08h00)







Please be informed that following documents will be available on www.kbc.com:



- Minutes of the General Meeting of KBC Group dd 5 May 2022

https://www.kbc.com/en/corporate-governance/general-meeting/5-mei-2022.html