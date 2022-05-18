Interim Report January – March 2022

English Swedish

First quarter 2022

Net sales for the quarter increased to MSEK 18 (16)

Gross margin for the quarter increased to 91% (70%)

Operating loss amounted to MSEK -10 (-10)

Earnings per share before and after dilution amounted to SEK -0.04 (-0.05)

On February 22, we announced that Anoto launches the world’s first AI solution for an integrated offline and online education platform that will be offered both to the b2b and the b2c market

Events after the reporting period: In April, we announced that Anoto had entered into a development agreement with Samsung Display Company Ltd. Anoto has, after being evaluated since the summer of 2020, been commissioned to develop a digital screen pen for Samsung’s foldable OLED screens for mobile phones, tablets and PCs. In April, we carried out an offset issue of MSEK 5 offsetting claims against Anoto from two lenders



Joonhee Won, CEO, Anoto Group AB

For more information about Anoto, please visit www.anoto.com or email ir@anoto.com

This information is information that Anoto Group AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, on May 18, 2022 at 08:00 CET.

About Anoto Group

Anoto is a publicly held Swedish technology company known globally for innovation in the area of information-rich patterns and the optical recognition of those patterns. It is a leader in digital writing and drawing solutions, having historically used its 30proprietary technology to develop smartpens and the related software. These smartpens enrich the daily lives of millions of people around the world. Anoto currently has three main business lines: Livescribe retail, Enterprise Forms and OEM. Anoto also owns Knowledge AI, a leading AI based education solution company, as its majority-controlled subsidiary. Anoto is traded on the Small Cap list of Nasdaq Stockholm under ANOT.

