OTC Markets Group Designates First Sentinel Corporate Finance as an OTCQX Sponsor

NEW YORK, May 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of regulated markets for 12,000 U.S. and international securities, announced that First Sentinel Corporate Finance, a full-service corporate adviser, has been designated as an OTCQX sponsor.

First Sentinel Corporate Finance is approved by OTC Markets Group to act as a sponsor for companies to be quoted on the OTCQX and OTCQB markets. First Sentinel Corporate Finance is based in the United Kingdom and is authorized & regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority.

“OTC Markets Group welcomes First Sentinel to our community of OTCQX sponsors,” said Jonathan Dickson, VP, International Corporate Services at OTC Markets Group. “As global issuers look to increase tradability of their securities in the U.S., qualified advisors continue to provide critical expertise and practical insight on navigating the guidelines set forth in our OTCQX and OTCQB Rules.”

“We are delighted to be the first OTCQX approved U.K. sponsor and we intend to offer our international publicly traded clients the ability to cross trade on OTCQX or OTCQB,” said Brian Stockbridge CEO of First Sentinel Corporate Finance. “Corporates are eager to get US exposure and working alongside OTC is the most efficient and strategic way to accomplish this goal.”

To qualify for the OTCQX market, all U.S. and International companies must engage an OTCQX Sponsor. To learn more about the OTCQX Market, contact Jonathan Dickson at jonathan@otcmarkets.com.

About First Sentinel Corporate Finance

First Sentinel Corporate Finance is a full-service corporate adviser, providing capital, advice and strategic support to growth companies based all over the world. First Sentinel is authorized & regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority with FRN 760668.

The Company’s website is ***.first-sentinel.com

About OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities. Our data-driven disclosure standards form the foundation of our three public markets: OTCQX® Best Market, OTCQB® Venture Market and Pink® Open Market.

Our OTC Link® Alternative Trading Systems (ATSs) provide critical market infrastructure that broker-dealers rely on to facilitate trading. Our innovative model offers companies more efficient access to the U.S. financial markets.

OTC Link ATS, OTC Link ECN and OTC Link NQB are each an SEC regulated ATS, operated by OTC Link LLC, a FINRA and SEC registered broker-dealer, member SIPC.

To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com.

