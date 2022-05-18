Transaction in Own Shares

| Source: Irish Continental Group Plc Irish Continental Group Plc

Dublin, IRELAND

Transactions in Own Shares

Irish Continental Group plc announces that it has made purchases of its own shares on the market as follows:

Date of Transaction: 17th May 2022.

Number of Shares: 1,000,000 (one million) ICG Units, representing 0.55% of the issued share capital prior to purchase.

Price: All purchased at €4.10 per ICG Unit.

These shares will be cancelled.

END.

Dublin

18th May 2022

