Transactions in Own Shares

Irish Continental Group plc announces that it has made purchases of its own shares on the market as follows:

Date of Transaction: 17th May 2022.

Number of Shares: 1,000,000 (one million) ICG Units, representing 0.55% of the issued share capital prior to purchase.

Price: All purchased at €4.10 per ICG Unit.

These shares will be cancelled.

Dublin

18th May 2022