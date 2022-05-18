Transactions in connection with share buy-back programme

On 3 March 2022, H+H International A/S (hereinafter referred to as “H+H” or “the Company”) initiated a share buy-back programme in compliance with Article 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on Market Abuse and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 1052/2016 of 8 March 2016 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”).
The share buy-back programme is expected to be realised over a 12-month period, starting from 4 March 2022. Under the share buy-back programme, H+H may repurchase shares up to a maximum amount of DKK 150 million. Please refer to Company Announcement no. 469 of 3 March 2022 for more information about the share buy-back programme.
The following transactions were executed under the share buy-back programme from 11 May 2022 to 17 May 2022:
|No. of shares
|Average price (DKK)
|Total value (DKK)
|Accumulated, last announcement
|208,900
|178.01
|37,186,811.00
|11 May 2022
|4,000
|173.52
|694,080.00
|12 May 2022
|5,000
|164.56
|822,800.00
|16 May 2022
|5,000
|163.18
|815,900.00
|17 May 2022
|5,000
|162.95
|814,750.00
|Total
|19,000
|165.66
|3,147,530.00
|Accumulated under the programme
|227,900
|176.98
|40,334,341.00
Details of each transaction are included as an appendix to this announcement.
Following these transactions, H+H holds 819,896 shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 4.69 percent of the Company’s current total share capital.
For further information please contact:
Andreas Holkjær
Head of Investor Relations and Treasury
+45 24 48 03 67
aho@HplusH.com
