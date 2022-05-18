English Finnish

NoHo Partners Plc

STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 18 May 2022 at 09:30

NoHo Partners Plc’s new shares registered in the Trade Register and trading in the new shares commences approximately on 19 May 2022

On 13 May 2022, NoHo Partners Plc communicated on the subscription for shares based on special rights. The 1,266,300 new shares that were issued have been registered in the Trade Register today 18 May 2022.

The aggregate number of NoHo Partners Plc’s shares after the registration of the new shares is 20,529,073. The new shares carry shareholders’ rights as of the date of registration.

The company has applied for the shares to be admitted to trading with the company’s other shares on the official list of Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd so that the trading will begin on or about 19 May 2022.

For more information:

Aku Vikström, CEO, NoHo Partners Plc, tel. +358 44 235 7817

Jarno Suominen, Deputy CEO, NoHo Partners Plc, tel. +358 40 721 5655

www.noho.fi/en

NoHo Partners Plc is a Finnish group established in 1996 specialising in restaurant services. The company was listed on NASDAQ Helsinki in 2013, becoming the first Finnish listed restaurant company. It has continued to grow strongly throughout its history. The Group companies include some 250 restaurants in Finland, Denmark and Norway. Some of the well-known restaurant concepts of the company include Elite, Savoy, Teatteri, Stefan’s Steakhouse, Palace, Löyly, Hanko Sushi, Friends & Brgrs, Campingen and Cock’s & Cows. Depending on the season, the Group employs approximately 2,100 people converted into full-time employees. The Group aims to achieve turnover of MEUR 400 by the end of 2024. The company’s vision is to be the leading restaurant company in Northern Europe.