Commercial Washing Machine Market Worth US$ 2728.3 million by 2022-2028 : Top Manufacturers, Key Countries Data, Growth Opportunity, CAGR Status, Challenges, Opportunities

The global Commercial Washing Machines market size is estimated to be worth US$ 2173.7 million in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of US$ 2728.3 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 3.9% during the review period.
Commercial washing machine is a machine used to wash laundry, such as clothing and sheets. The term is mostly applied to machines that use water as opposed to dry cleaning (which uses alternative cleaning fluids, and is performed by specialist businesses) or ultrasonic cleaners.
Market split by Type, can be divided into: -
- Front-Load Commercial Washing Machine
- Top-Load Commercial Washing Machine
Market split by Application, can be divided into: -
- Hotel
- Laundry Home
- Hospital
- School
- Other
Market segment by Region/Country including: -
- North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
- Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Spain etc.)
- Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia and Southeast Asia etc.)
- South America (Brazil, Argentina and Colombia etc.)
- Middle East & Africa (South Africa, UAE and Saudi Arabia etc.)
Leading players of Commercial washing machine including: -
- Alliance Laundry Systems
- Continental Girbau
- Dexter Apache Holdings
- Electrolux
- Whirlpool
- BOWE
- Herbert Kannegiesser GmbH
- Miele
- Pellerin Milnor
- EDRO Corporation
- Fagor
- Firbimatic
- LG
- Haier
- Jieshen
- Shanghai Sailstar Machinery (Group) Co., Ltd
- Jiangsu Sea-Lion Machinery Co., Ltd
- Shanghai Flying Fish Machinery Manufacturing Co., Ltd
Detailed TOC of Global and United States Commercial Washing Machines Market Report & Forecast 2022-2028
1 Study Coverage
2 Market by Type
3 Market by Application
4 Global Commercial Washing Machines Competitor Landscape by Company
5 Global Commercial Washing Machines Market Size by Region
6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level
7 Company Profiles
8 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis
9 Research Findings and Conclusion
10 Appendix
