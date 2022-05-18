Capped floaters to be closed for new loan offers until further notice - Nykredit Realkredit A/S

English Danish

To Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S

2022.05.18

Capped floaters to be closed for new loan offers until further notice

The two on-the-run capped floater bond series with ISINs DK0009531212 and DK0009526725 currently used to fund capped floater loans in Nykredit and Totalkredit will be closed for new loan offers with effect from Monday 23 May 2022 and until further notice. Loan offers that have already been issued before that date can subsequently be paid out.

On 1 July 2022, a new capped floater bond series maturing 1 July 2034, ISIN DK0009537334, will be opened for new loan offers.

Questions may be addressed to Head of Investor Relations Morten Bækmand Nielsen, tel. + 45 44 55 15 21.

