The study covers both the demand and supply sides of the market. It also profiles and analyses leading companies and several other prominent companies operating in the market.



The graft versus host disease market to grow at a CAGR of 7.44% during 2021-2027.



SEGMENT ANALYSIS

• Corticosteroids accounted for the significant share of more than 28.97% in the global GvHD treatment market due to its wide recommendation in front line setting.

• The acute GVHD (aGVHD) accounted for a significant share of 34.73% in the global graft versus host disease (GVHD) treatment market due to 30% to 50% of hematopoietic stem cell transplant recipients develop acute GVHD.

• Males are accounted for the significant share of 59.64% in the global GvHD treatment market due to rise in number of hematopoietic stem cell transplantations.



Market Segmentation by Drug Class

• Corticosteroids

• Kinase Inhibitors

• Calcineurin Inhibitors

• TNF-Alpha Inhibitors

• Other Class of Drugs



Market Segmentation by Treatment Type

• GVHD Prophylaxis

• Chronic GVHD

• Acute GVHD



Market Segmentation by Gender Type

• Males

• Females



GEOGRAPHIC ANALYSIS

• The United States dominated the graft versus host disease (GVHD) treatment market by geography. However, China is expected to grow faster with a high CAGR in the market. The rise in incidence and prevalence of GVHD patients, presence of key players, and rise in access to health care due to well-established healthcare infrastructure and extensive reach of novel therapeutics are largely driving the United States market.



Market Segmentation by Geography



• North America

o US



• Europe

o France

o Germany

o Italy

o UK

o Spain



• APAC

o China

o Japan



VENDOR ANALYSIS

• With more than 134+ molecules in various stages of development, it is expected that new vendors are likely to enter into the market with novel mechanism of action and better safety and efficacy profiles compared to the existing patented commercial drugs for treating GVHD.



Key Players

• Incyte

• Pharmacyclics

• Bristol-Myers Squibb

• JCR Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd.

• Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd (Takeda)

• MaaT Pharma

• XeniKos

• Medac GmbH

• Mesoblast

• Kadmon

• Jazz Pharmaceuticals

• Gsk

• Novartis

• Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc



Other Prominent Vendors

• Neovii

• ElsaLys Biotech

• Mallinckrodt

• Regimmune

• Roche

• Altrubio

• CTTQ

• Equillium

• Janssen (johnson & johnson)

• ASC Therapeutics

• MSD

• Genentech

• Sun Pharma

• Mink Therapeutics

• Pluristem



The Report Covers The following details:



• Detailed overview of GVHD, including disease definition, classification, diagnosis, and treatment pattern

• Overview of the global graft versus host disease treatment market trends in the eight major markets (8MM)

• Historical, current, and projected patient pool of GVHD in the eight major markets (8MM) for the 2018 – 2027 period

• Disease, Gender, and Drug Class segmentations of the GVHD in the eight major markets (8MM)

• Historical, current, and projected market size & forecast of GVHD in eight major markets (8MM) for the 2018 – 2027 period

• In-depth analysis of the market segments, which includes products, treatment, and competitor analysis

• Market share of the market players, company profiles, product specifications, SWOT analysis, and competitive landscape

• Comprehensive data on emerging trends, market drivers, growth opportunities, and restraints

• Detailed overview of marketed drugs with key coverage of developmental activities, including sponsor name, approved indication, territory, collaborations, licensing, mergers and acquisitions, regulatory designations, and other product-related activities

• Detailed overview of therapeutic pipeline activity and therapeutic assessment of the products by development stage, product type, route of administration, molecule type, and MOA type for GVHD across the complete product development cycle, including all clinical and non-clinical stages

• Detailed overview of clinical trial activities and therapeutic assessment of the products by development stage, product type, route of administration, molecule type, and Geography type for GVHD across all clinical stages

• Coverage of dormant and discontinued pipeline projects along with the reasons across GVHD

• Coverage of major milestones (product approvals/launches timelines, clinical trial result publications, regulatory designations, licensing & collaborations, research & development progress of pipeline assets) in the GVHD space

