The global near-eye display market size is estimated to be USD 1.7 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach 5.3 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 24.7%

Near-eye displays are becoming popular in emerging fields of virtual reality (VR), augmented reality (AR), and wearable computing.They have the power to create novel experiences that potentially revolutionize applications in aerospace &defense, medical, automotive, consumer, and several other sectors.



Further, the small form factor, light weight, high portability, very low power consumption, and the ability to see-through are some key advantages of near-eye display solutions, boosting their demand.



OLEDoS: The fastest-growing segment of the near-eye display market, by technology. “

OLED technology-based near-eye displays are fabricated on a silicon surface called silicon-based OLED or OLEDoS.OLEDoS technology has a driving circuit based on semiconductor CMOS silicon rather than the TFT line.



Hence, the technology has better specifications in terms of resolution and size than other technologies deployed in near-eye displays.Also, market players have started adopting organic growth strategies to strengthen their portfolio of OLEDoS technology-based near-eye display products.



For example, SeeYA Technology started manufacturing OLEDoS displays for smart wearables in 2020. Therefore, the market for OLEDoS technology-based near-eye displays is likely to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period.



Medical: The largest growing vertical of the near-eye display market.

With the ongoing advancements in the healthcare sector, the medical industry is likely to be the fastest-growing market for near-eye displays during the forecast period.Technological advancements include VR diagnostics, VR surgery, and AR for visualization and training assistance.



Further, ongoing developments in the AR and VR markets are expected to propel the growth of the near-eye display market.



North America: The largest region in the near-eye display market.

North America led the near-eye display market in 2021.Investments in display technologies made by the major players in the US have led the market growth in this region.



The increased adoption of new technologies, such as LCoS, OLEDoS, and AMOLED, in the near-eye display products by North American players such as Kopin Corporation; eMagin Corporation; Syndiant, Inc.; and several other leading companies is the key driving factor for the market growth in the region. Moreover, the growing use of smartphones, the rising consumption of smart electronic devices, and the surging demand for AR and VR technologies in healthcare applications also boost the near-eye display market growth in the region.



Breakdown of primaries

The study contains insights from various industry experts, ranging from component suppliers to Tier 1 companies and OEMs. The break-up of the primaries is as follows:

• By Company Type– Tier 1- 45%, Tier 2- 35% Tier 3 - 20%

• By Designation— C level - 35%, Managers - 25%, Other Level - 40%

• By Region— North America - 40%, Europe - 37%, Asia Pacific - 15%, RoW - 8%,



The near-eye display market is dominated by a few globally established players such as Sony Group Corporation (Japan), Himax Technologies, Inc. (Taiwan), Kopin Corporation (US), eMagin Corporation (US), and MICROOLED Technologies (France).



The study includes an in-depth competitive analysis of these key players in the structured cabling market, with their company profiles, recent developments, and key market strategies.



