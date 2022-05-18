Multi-Cloud Management Market revenue to cross USD 55 Bn by 2030: Global Market Insights Inc.

Selbyville, Delaware, May 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --





The multi-cloud management market size is expected to record a valuation of USD 55 billion by 2030, according to the most recent study by Global Market Insights Inc . The market growth is attributed to the increasing adoption of cloud computing technology.

Supportive government initiatives toward the acceptance of cloud computing technology are driving the market expansion. The governments of various countries, including India, China, the U.S., the UK, etc., are embracing cloud technologies for expanding their e-governance initiative throughout countries.

The private cloud segment held 20% of multi-cloud management market share in 2021. This growth is credited to the growing adoption BYOD trend and increasing deployment of a mobile workforce across the country. During COVID-19, the demand for private cloud solution increased due to increasing instances of cyberattacks. Private cloud provides advanced privacy and security features in order to protect sensitive and confidential information. Significant cost savings, flexibility, and easy to control are the major factors supporting the industry growth of multi cloud management.

Large enterprises are expected to grow significantly during the forecast timeline owing to the growing demand for replacing legacy, on-premise infrastructure. They have been early adopters of multi-cloud computing on account of the extensive use of SaaS models such as CRM and ERP solutions. High spending on cloud computing by large enterprises for accelerating delivery of IT services is spurring the multi-cloud management market progression.

The monitoring and access management projected exponential industry share in 2021. This growth can be attributed to growing instances of cyber-attacks. The increasing incidents of cyber threats has increased the need for advanced monitoring and access management solutions as cloud infrastructure is more vulnerable to them; hence, several cloud service providers are emphasizing on providing better monitoring management services to end-users.

The multi-cloud management market for media & entertainment sector is predicted to observe a 30% growth rate till 2030 due to growing digitalization across the sector. Cloud in media and entertainment meets the customer expectations at a minimal cost. Several media and entertainment companies have switched their workload from on-premises to the cloud.

North America is projected to grow exponentially in the global multi-cloud management market owing to the growing usage of advanced technologies and an increasing demand for 5G networks. The presence of software giants, such as Cisco Systems, BMC Software, IBM Corporation, and Microsoft, and advancements in IoT & cloud-based solutions are boosting the deployment of multi-cloud & multi-cloud management systems.

Major players operating in the multi-cloud management market include Accenture Plc, BMC Software, Inc, CenturyLink (Lumen Technologies), Citrix Systems, Inc, Cisco Systems, Inc, Cloudmore AB, Cloudyn Software Ltd., Dell Technologies, Inc, Flexera Software LLC, and IBM Corporation. These leaders are focusing on developing advanced multi cloud management solutions & platforms.

Some of the major findings of the multi-cloud management market report include:

Advancements in technologies, such as IoT, cloud computing, data analytics, and 5G, are anticipated to support the industry growth.

The rapidly growing trends of BYOD and hybrid cloud across industry verticals are providing significant growth opportunities for the market.

The market for North America region is propelled by the growing need to transform the business infrastructure.

The participants operating in the market are developing multi cloud management solutions to enhance network visibility.





Table of Contents (ToC) of the report

Chapter 3 Multi-Cloud Management Market Insights

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Impact of the COVID-19 outbreak

3.2.1 Global outlook

3.2.2 Strategies by key players to achieve pre-COVID level growth

3.3 Impact of Russia-Ukraine War

3.3.1 Impact on technology supply chain

3.3.2 Response of global enterprises

3.3.3 Region-wise response on the Russia-Ukraine crisis

3.4 Industry ecosystem analysis

3.4.1 Multi-cloud software providers

3.4.2 Managed cloud service providers

3.4.3 Third-party service providers

3.4.4 Distribution channel

3.4.5 End users

3.4.6 Profit margin analysis

3.4.7 Vendor matrix

3.5 Technological and innovation landscape

3.5.1 App Development

3.5.2 Infrastructure-as-a-Code (IaaC)

3.5.3 Version control

3.5.4 Workload management

3.6 Regulatory landscape

3.7 Patent analysis

3.8 Investment portfolio

3.9 Industry impact forces

3.9.1 Growth drivers

3.9.1.1 Rising popularity of BYOD trends

3.9.1.2 Surging adoption of cloud platforms across SMEs

3.9.1.3 Rising penetration of cloud computing services

3.9.1.4 Strong government support to promote cloud adoption

3.9.1.5 Growing popularity of hybrid cloud computing

3.9.2 Industry pitfalls and challenges

3.9.2.1 Rising incidents of cyberattacks

3.9.2.2 Lack of skilled professionals

3.10 Growth potential analysis

3.11 Porter’s analysis

3.12 PESTEL analysis





