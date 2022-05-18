Environmental Testing Equipment Market Global Forecast to 2027 - Rising Levels of Environment Pollution Worldwide and Increasing Efforts to Raise Awareness about Environment Protection

Dublin, May 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Environmental Testing Equipment Market by Product (Spectrometers (GC-MS, LC-MS), Molecular Spectroscopy, Chromatography (GC, LC)), Platform(Benchtop, Mobile), Application(Water (PFAS), Air, Soil), End User - Global Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global environmental testing equipment market is estimated to reach USD 1.6 billion by 2027 from USD 1.1 billion in 2022, at a CAGR of 7.6% during the forecast period (2022-2027).

Growth in the environmental testing equipment market is mainly driven by the rising levels of environmental pollution worldwide, increasing efforts from public/private organizations to raise awareness about environment protection, privatization of environmental testing and treatment services, and increasing funding on wastewater treatment projects/programs.

Increasing industrial activities post COVID-19, and the growing utilization of mobile & portable systems are also expected to provide a wide range of growth opportunities for players in the market. On the other hand, high capital investments for accurate and sensitive analytical testing and inadequate supporting infrastructure coupled with the shortage of skilled professionals are factors expected to limit market growth to a certain extent in the coming years.



The mass spectrometers segment accounted for the largest share of the environmental testing equipment market, by product



Based on the different products employed for environmental testing, the market is segmented into mass spectrometers, chromatography products, molecular spectroscopy products, TOC analyzers, pH meters, dissolved oxygen analyzers, conductivity sensors, turbidity meters, and other products. The mass spectrometers segment is further divided into gas chromatography-mass spectrometry (GC-MS) instruments, liquid chromatography-mass spectrometry (LC-MS) instruments, and inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry (ICP-MS) instruments. In contrast, the chromatography products segment comprises gas chromatography (GC) and liquid chromatography (LC) instruments.

In 2021, the mass spectrometers segment accounted for the largest market share as MS is the most specific method for studying small and volatile molecules. Also, the various technological enhancements in GC-MS systems are supporting the adoption of MS in environmental testing.



Organic pollutants testing captured the largest market share in the water quality testing applications market



Based on type, the water quality testing market is further segmented into organic pollutants, PFAS (Poly- and Perfluoroalkyl Substances), solid pollutants, and microbial and other water pollutants. The organic pollutants captured the largest market share of water quality testing market during the forecast period. Growing demand for organic pollutant testing is mainly attributed to increasing pollution due to waste in water coupled with government regulations for controlling water pollution. Municipal solid waste derived from household, commercial, institutional & industrial establishments is another major source of organic waste. Industries are engaged in the processing & formulation of organic waste pesticides, pharmaceuticals, paints & dyes, petrochemicals, detergents, and plastics, which pose several environmental threats.



Government agencies and municipal authorities to account for the largest market share in the global environmental testing equipment market, by end user



Based on end users, the environmental testing equipment market is segmented into government agencies and municipal authorities, environmental testing laboratories, industrial facilities, commercial and residential facilities, and other end users. The government agencies and municipal authorities segment accounted for the largest environmental testing equipment market share in 2021. The large share of this segment can be attributed to active government participation in environmental testing and pollution monitoring, especially in emerging countries with alarming pollution levels.



Market Dynamics

Drivers Rising Levels of Environmental Pollution Worldwide Increasing Efforts from Public & Private Organizations to Raise Awareness on Environmental Protection Privatization of Environmental Testing and Treatment Services Increasing Funding Activities on Wastewater Treatment Projects/Programs

Restraints High Capital Investments for Accurate & Sensitive Analytical Testing

Opportunities Increasing Industrial Activities Post COVID-19 Growing Utilization of Mobile & Portable Systems

Challenges Inadequate Supporting Infrastructure and the Shortage of Skilled Professionals



