New York, May 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Ophthalmic Devices Market Report 2022-2032" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06277970/?utm_source=GNW



The Ophthalmic Devices Market Report 2022-2032: This report will prove invaluable to leading firms striving for new revenue pockets if they wish to better understand the industry and its underlying dynamics. It will be useful for companies that would like to expand into different industries or to expand their existing operations in a new region.



Increased Emphasis on Customer Training and Education on Eye Illnesses Among Eye Care Professionals



The rising frequency of ocular illnesses such as cataracts and glaucoma is a primary driver of the global ophthalmic devices industry. Increased emphasis on customer training and education about eye diseases and associated complications among eye care professionals, as well as increased penetration of digital devices such as laptops, smartphones, computers, and e-readers; rapid technological advancements such as the introduction of intraocular lenses (IOLs); Furthermore, the market is predicted to grow as a consequence of increasing R&D activity for breakthrough vision-related technologies and improved awareness of ophthalmic equipment.



High Prevalence of Ophthalmic Diseases such as Cataract and Glaucoma Continues



Cataracts and glaucoma are very prevalent ageing adverse effects. Many persons over the age of 60 will most likely have both. Otherwise, no link exists between the two. A cataract is a vision-impairing eye condition in which cloudiness or opacity in the lens limits or modifies light penetration, causing vision to be impaired.



Glaucoma is a group of eye diseases that slowly deprive people of their eyesight. Vision loss is caused by damage to the optic nerve. Cataracts and glaucoma are two serious eye illnesses that cause vision loss. Cataract-related vision loss, on the other hand, can be restored with surgery. The eyesight loss caused by glaucoma is now irreversible.



What Are These Questions You Should Ask Before Buying A Market Research Report?

• How is the ophthalmic devices market evolving?

• What is driving and restraining the ophthalmic devices market?

• How will each ophthalmic devices submarket segment grow over the forecast period and how much revenue will these submarkets account for in 2032?

• How will the market shares for each ophthalmic devices submarket develop from 2022 to 2032?

• What will be the main driver for the overall market from 2022 to 2032?

• Will leading ophthalmic devices markets broadly follow the macroeconomic dynamics, or will individual national markets outperform others?

• How will the market shares of the national markets change by 2032 and which geographical region will lead the market in 2032?

• Who are the leading players and what are their prospects over the forecast period?

• What are the ophthalmic devices projects for these leading companies?

• How will the industry evolve during the period between 2020 and 2032? What are the implication of ophthalmic devices projects taking place now and over the next 10 years?

• Is there a greater need for product commercialisation to further scale the ophthalmic devices market?

• Where is the ophthalmic devices market heading? And how can you ensure you are at the forefront of the market?

• What can be the best investment options for new product and service lines?

• What are the key prospects for moving companies into a new growth path? C-suite?



You need to discover how this will impact the ophthalmic devices market today, and over the next 10 years:

• Our 580-page report provides 351 tables and 339 charts/graphs exclusively to you.

• The report highlights key lucrative areas in the industry so you can target them – NOW.

• Contains in-depth analyse of global, regional and national sales and growth

• Highlights for you the key successful trends, changes and revenue projections made by your competitors



This report tells you TODAY how the ophthalmic devices market will develop in the next 10 years, and in-line with the variations in COVID-19 economic recession and bounce. This market is more critical now than at any point over the last 10 years.



Forecasts to 2032 and other analyses reveal the commercial prospects

• In addition to revenue forecasting to 2032, our new study provides you with recent results, growth rates, and market shares.

• You find original analyses, with business outlooks and developments.

• Discover qualitative analyses (including market dynamics, drivers, opportunities, restraints and challenges), cost structure, impact of rising ophthalmic devices prices and recent developments.



This report includes data analysis and invaluable insight into how COVID-19 will affect the industry and your company. Four COVID-19 recovery patterns and their impact, namely, V, L, W and U are discussed in this report.



Segments Covered in the Report



Optical Coherence Tomography Type

• Perimeters

• Slit Lamps

• Tonometer



Ophthalmic Diagnostic Devices

• Refractors

• Corneal Topography Systems

• Retinal Ultrasound Systems

• Fundus Camera

• Ophthalmoscopes

• Other Ophthalmic Diagnostic Devices



Type

• Ophthalmic Surgical Devices

• Ophthalmic Diagnostic Devices

• Optical Coherence Tomography Systems

• Ophthalmic Vision Care Devices

• Contact Lenses

• Spectacle Lenses



Ophthalmic Surgical Devices

• Refractive Error Surgical Devices

• Glaucoma Surgical Devices

• Cataract Surgery Devices

• Vitreoretinal Surgical Devices



End-User

• Hospitals

• Diagnosis Clinics

• Franchise Optical Stores

• Eye Research Institutes

• Government Agencies

• Academics



In addition to the revenue predictions for the overall world market and segments, you will also find revenue forecasts for 5 regional and 20 leading national markets:

• North America

• U.S.

• Canada

• Mexico

• Europe

• Germany

• Spain

• United Kingdom

• France

• Italy

• Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

• China

• Japan

• India

• Australia

• South Korea

• Rest of Asia Pacific

• LAMEA

• Brazil

• Turkey

• Saudi Arabia

• South Africa

• UAE

• Rest of Latin America



The report also includes profiles and for some of the leading companies in the Ophthalmic Devices Market, 2022 to 2032, with a focus on this segment of these companies’ operations.



Leading companies and the potential for market growth

• Alcon AG

• Bausch Health Companies Inc

• Carl Zeiss Meditec

• Essilor Luxottica

• Glaukos Corporation

• Gulden Ophthalmics

• Haag-Streit Company

• Heine Optotechnik

• HOYA Corporation

• Johnson & Johnson Vision Care

• Lumenis

• NIDEK

• Novartis AG

• OPHTEC BV

• Sonomed Escalon Medical Corp.

• STAAR Surgical

• The Cooper Companies, Inc.

• Topcon

• Visionix

• Ziemer Ophthalmic Systems



Overall world revenue for Ophthalmic Devices Market, 2022 to 2032 in terms of value the market will surpass US$60,588 million in 2022, our work calculates. We predict strong revenue growth through to 2032. Our work identifies which organizations hold the greatest potential. Discover their capabilities, progress, and commercial prospects, helping you stay ahead.



How the Ophthalmic Devices Market, 2022 to 2032 Market report helps you?



In summary, our 580-page report provides you with the following knowledge:

• Revenue forecasts to 2032 for Ophthalmic Devices Market, 2022 to 2032 Market, with forecasts for Optical Coherence Tomography Type, Ophthalmic Diagnostic Devices, Type, Ophthalmic Surgical Devices, End-users each forecasted at a global and regional level– discover the industry’s prospects, finding the most lucrative places for investments and revenues

• Revenue forecasts to 2032 for 4 regional and 20 key national markets – See forecasts for the Ophthalmic Devices Market, 2022 to 2032 market in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and LAMEA. Also forecasted is the market in the US, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Germany, France, UK, Italy, China, India, Japan, and Australia among other prominent economies.

• Prospects for established firms and those seeking to enter the market– including company profiles for 20 of the major companies involved in the Ophthalmic Devices Market, 2022 to 2032 Market.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06277970/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________