Global $300 Billion Nanoparticle Drug Delivery Market Opportunity by 2028

During the last few decades, there has been enormous development in the field of delivery systems to provide therapeutic agents or natural based active compounds to the target location for the management of several diseases. Several drug delivery approaches have been successfully employed in recent times, however there are still certain challenges that need to be addresses and an advanced technology need to be developed for successful delivery of drugs to its target sites. In order to overcome these challenges, the nanoparticle based drug delivery systems are currently been studied that will facilitate the advanced system of drug delivery.



Nanoparticle drug delivery is the emerging branch which utilizes nanotechnology in the prevention and treatment of various diseases using the nanoscale materials, such as biocompatible nanoparticles and nanorobots for delivery of drug to target location. Several biopolymeric nanoparticles can be utilized for drug delivery systems such as chitosan, xanthum gum, cellulose, liposome, dendrimers, and others. Liposome drug delivery approach is one of the most promising approaches and held the maximum share in the global nanoparticle drug delivery market.



Companies in the liposome drug delivery market are increasing their focus on drug delivery nanosystems involving major antiviral classes and their transport across specific barriers at cellular and intracellular levels. Thus, liposomes hold promising potentials in ongoing research studies being carried out by healthcare companies for the treatment of coronavirus. Further, several pharmaceutical companies have also entered into collaboration or partnerships to drive this segment in forecast period.



Further to mitigate the high cost associated with nanoparticle drugs, the research is also directed towards the development of cost-effective nanoparticle based generic drugs. The generic nanoparticle drug has also seen substantial rise in production as they are less expensive than branded and do not require extensive research and testing. Several pharmaceutical companies including Mylan, Teva, Actavis, Lupin Laboratories, Sun Pharma, and others have launched their generic versions in the market, which have shown high acceptance.

Global Nanoparticle Drug Delivery Market, Dosage, Price and Clinical Pipeline Outlook 2028 Report Highlights:

Global Nanoparticle Drug Delivery Market Opportunity > USD 300 Billion by 2028

Nanoparticle Drug Deliver Price & Dosage Insight By Therapeutic: Cancer, Anemia, Autoimmune Diseases, Neurological Disorders

Global Nanoparticle Drug Market Regional Analysis: US, Europe, China, Japan, India, Taiwan, South Korea, Canada

Nanoparticle Therapeutics Approved Drugs Sales Insight: 15 Drugs

Nanoparticle Therapeutics Approved Drugs Sales Forecast 2028: 15 Drugs

Global Nanoparticle Drugs Clinical Pipeline Insight By Phase, Company & Indication: > 400 Drugs

Nanoparticle Drug Delivery - Market Trend & Patent Distribution Analysis

The global nanoparticle drug delivery market is expected to surpass US$ 300 Billion by 2028. The market has high potential for growth which is attributed to the increasing number of patients suffering from chronic diseases, increasing research and development spending by pharmaceutical giants in the region with a robust clinical pipeline of nanoparticle drug delivery systems. In addition, the rising disposable population leading to increasing awareness towards health and lifestyle is also likely to propel the market growth. Further, the availability of wide range of generic drugs which increasing the accessibility among general population also propels the growth of market during the forecast period.



The report provides comprehensive analysis on the commercially available nanomedicines along with their price, dosage, generic availability, and sales analysis. Moreover, in-depth analysis on the ongoing clinical trials in the report is also included in the report. Further, key players and their strategies are thoroughly analyzed to provide competitive outlook to the industry.



Key Topics Covered:

Nanoparticles - New Era of Drug Delivery Methodology



Need for Nanoparticle Drug Delivery



Importance of Nanoparticle Drug Delivery in Cancer Therapy

Wide Application of Nanoparticles in Cancer Therapy

Mechanisms of Nanoparticle Internalization in Cancer Cells for Imaging & Therapy

Role of Nanoparticles in Better Diagnosis of Cancer

Nanoparticle Drug Delivery Techniques

Nanocrystals

Liposomes

Dendrimers

Micelle Based Drug Delivery

Polymeric Nanoparticles

Metal Based Nanoparticles (Gold, iron oxide)

Fullerenes & Carbon Nanotube

Quantum Dots Delivery

Global Nanoparticle Drug Market Overview



Global Nanoparticle Drug Market Regional Analysis



Global Nanoparticle Drug Market by Indication

Oncology

Autoimmune Diseases

Iron Deficiency Anemia

Neurological Disorders

Cancer Nanoparticle Therapeutics - Price & Dosage Insight

Liposomal Doxorubicin

Paclitaxel Protein-Bound

Megace ES (Enhanced Stability)

Vyxeos (Cytarabine and Daunorubicin)

Marqibo

Oncaspar (Pegaspargase)

Onivyde

Cynviloq

Hensify

Paclical

Mepact

Lipusu

Eligard

Anemia Nanoparticle Therapeutics - Price & Dosage Insight

Ferumoxytol (Feraheme)

Injectafer (Ferric Carboxymaltose)

Venofer

Ferrlecit

Infed

Mircera

Autoimmune Diseases Nanoparticle Therapeutics - Price & Dosage Insight

Copaxone (Glatiramer)

Cimzia

Plegridy (Peginterferon beta-1a)

Krystexxa (Pegloticase)

Zilretta (Triamcinolone Acetonide)

Neurological Disorders Nanoparticle Therapeutics - Price & Dosage Insight

Onpattro (Patisiran)

Visudyne (Verteporfin)

Price & Dosage Analysis of Commercially Available Other Nanoparticle Therapeutics

Amphotericin B Liposomal

Rapamune

Emend (Aprepitant Nanocrystal)

Triglide - Nanocrystal Version of Tricor

Neulasta

Ritalin (Methylphenidate)

Renagel (Sevelamer)

Abelcet

Somavert (Pegvisomant)

Rebinyn/Refixia

Invega (Paliperidone)

Global Nanoparticle Therapeutics Approved Drugs - Sales Analysis & Forecast Till 2028

Ambisome

Abraxane

Vyxeos

Onpattro

Neulasta

Somavert

Zilretta

Copaxone

Mircera

Injectafer

Venofer

Onivyde

Cimzia

Plegridy

Krystexxa

Global Nanoparticle Drug Clinical Trial Insights



Global Nanoparticle Drugs Clinical Pipeline Insight By Phase, Company & Indication



Marketed Nanoparticles Drug Clinical Insight



Nanoparticle Drug Delivery Market Dynamics



Company Profiles:

AbbVie

Amgen

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

BioGen

Bristol Myers Squibb

Clene Nanomedicine

Horizon Therapeutics

Merck

Nanobiotix

Nanospectra Biosciences

Novartis

Pfizer

Tandem Nano

