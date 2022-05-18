New York, May 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "North America Breast Reconstruction Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product, By Shape, By End-use By Region And Segment Forecasts, 2022 - 2030" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06278034/?utm_source=GNW



North America Breast Reconstruction Market Growth & Trends



The North America breast reconstruction market size is anticipated to reach USD 366.27 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 6.69% during the forecast period. This can be credited to the increase in number of breast cancer patients within this region. For instance, as per the Canadian Cancer Society 2019, one in eight females is expected to be diagnosed with breast cancer. Moreover, as per a similar source, breast cancer is the second most occurring cancer in Canada. Thus, the increasing number of breast cancer patients in Canada is predicted to boost the North America Breast Reconstruction market.



Moreover, the number of breast reconstruction surgery is also increasing in this region. For instance, as per the Archives of Plastic Surgery, post-mastectomy breast reconstruction surgery has increased from 19.4% in 2015 to 53.4% in 2018. Similarly, as per the Canadian Cancer Society, one in every five women in Canada goes under breast reconstruction post-mastectomy. Thus, a rise in the number of breast reconstruction surgery is anticipated to drive the North America breast reconstruction market.



Furthermore, the initiation of various awareness campaigns is leading to rising awareness among women. For instance, the Breast Reconstruction Awareness Campaign educates, engages & empowers females to take the right decision regarding breast reconstruction, post breast cancer diagnosis.



The North America breast reconstruction market witnessed a dip due to COVID-19.However, post-pandemic, the market is projected to have a significant growth rate.



Elective surgeries such as breast augmentation, which were postponed during COVID-19, are expected to be held in the post-COVID-19 period. Moreover, to capture the market, many companies are entering into various strategies such as geographic expansion, product launches, and partnerships.



For instance, in April 2021, Sientra, Inc. and the Butterfly Network announced a strategic partnership to improve diagnostic surveillance of breast implant patients. This was expected to help the company to strengthen its safety profile, which was backed by the Platinum20 warranty program. Therefore, such instances are expected to drive the North America breast reconstruction market in the post-COVID-19 period.



North America Breast Reconstruction Market Report Highlights

• In terms of product, the implants segment held the largest market share of 63.40% in 2021 in the North America breast reconstruction market. However, the tissue expander segment is expected to develop with the fastest growth rate of 6.85% CAGR, during the forecast period. This can be credited to the advancement in the products within the tissue expander segment

• Based on shape, the round shape segment held the largest share of 55.30% in 2021 in the North America breast reconstruction market. However, the anatomical shape is anticipated to witness the fastest growth rate of CAGR of 6.81% during the forecast period

• Based on end-use, the hospital segment was expected to dominate the market with a 55.28% share during 2021. However, the cosmetology clinics segment is projected to witness the highest growth rate of 6.91% CAGR during the forecast period. This can be credited to the rising number of cosmetologists in the North America region.

• Based on the region, the U.S. dominated the North America breast reconstruction market. This can be credited to the increase in number of breast cancer & breast reconstruction procedures within this nation

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06278034/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________