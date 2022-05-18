RESULT RIKSBANK PURCHASES OF CORPORATE BONDS
| Source:
Sveriges Riksbank
Sveriges Riksbank
Stockholm, SWEDEN
|Auction
|Result of auction
|Auction date
|2022-05-18
|Name
|Stockholm Exergi Hold
|Isin
|SE0010599001
|Coupon, spread
|FRN
|Maturity
|2025-02-24
|Tendered volume, SEK mln
|30 +/- 30
|Offered volume, SEK mln
|30
|Volume bought, SEK mln
|0
|Number of bids
|1
|Number of accepted bids
|0
|Average yield, DM
|-
|Lowest accepted yield, DM
|-
|Highest yield, DM
|-
|Accepted at lowest yield, %
|-
|Auction
|Result of auction
|Auction date
|2022-05-18
|Name
|Stockholm Exergi Hold
|Isin
|SE0013101896
|Coupon, spread
|FRN
|Maturity
|2024-09-17
|Tendered volume, SEK mln
|30 +/- 30
|Offered volume, SEK mln
|14
|Volume bought, SEK mln
|14
|Number of bids
|1
|Number of accepted bids
|1
|Average yield, DM
|49,98
|Lowest accepted yield, DM
|49,98
|Highest yield, DM
|49,98
|Accepted at lowest yield, %
|100,00
|Auction
|Result of auction
|Auction date
|2022-05-18
|Name
|Atrium Ljungberg AB
|Isin
|SE0013360351
|Coupon, spread
|FRN
|Maturity
|2026-10-01
|Tendered volume, SEK mln
|30 +/- 30
|Offered volume, SEK mln
|30
|Volume bought, SEK mln
|30
|Number of bids
|1
|Number of accepted bids
|1
|Average yield, DM
|199
|Lowest accepted yield, DM
|199
|Highest yield, DM
|199
|Accepted at lowest yield, %
|100,00
|Auction
|Result of auction
|Auction date
|2022-05-18
|Name
|Atrium Ljungberg AB
|Isin
|SE0013883428
|Coupon, spread
|FRN
|Maturity
|2027-02-22
|Tendered volume, SEK mln
|30 +/- 30
|Offered volume, SEK mln
|30
|Volume bought, SEK mln
|30
|Number of bids
|1
|Number of accepted bids
|1
|Average yield, DM
|220
|Lowest accepted yield, DM
|220
|Highest yield, DM
|220
|Accepted at lowest yield, %
|100,00
|Auction
|Result of auction
|Auction date
|2022-05-18
|Name
|Specialfastigheter
|Isin
|SE0014783205
|Coupon, spread
|FRN
|Maturity
|2026-09-14
|Tendered volume, SEK mln
|30 +/- 30
|Offered volume, SEK mln
|60
|Volume bought, SEK mln
|30
|Number of bids
|2
|Number of accepted bids
|2
|Average yield, DM
|48
|Lowest accepted yield, DM
|48
|Highest yield, DM
|48
|Accepted at lowest yield, %
|50,00
|Auction
|Result of auction
|Auction date
|2022-05-18
|Name
|Specialfastigheter
|Isin
|SE0012676112
|Coupon, spread
|FRN
|Maturity
|2023-06-15
|Tendered volume, SEK mln
|30 +/- 30
|Offered volume, SEK mln
|-
|Volume bought, SEK mln
|-
|Number of bids
|-
|Number of accepted bids
|-
|Average yield, DM
|-
|Lowest accepted yield, DM
|-
|Highest yield, DM
|-
|Accepted at lowest yield, %
|-
|Auction
|Result of auction
|Auction date
|2022-05-18
|Name
|Lundbergföretagen AB
|Isin
|SE0013359650
|Coupon, spread
|FRN
|Maturity
|2025-05-20
|Tendered volume, SEK mln
|30 +/- 30
|Offered volume, SEK mln
|60
|Volume bought, SEK mln
|30
|Number of bids
|2
|Number of accepted bids
|2
|Average yield, DM
|58
|Lowest accepted yield, DM
|58
|Highest yield, DM
|58
|Accepted at lowest yield, %
|50,00
|Auction
|Result of auction
|Auction date
|2022-05-18
|Name
|Securitas AB
|Isin
|XS2448037684
|Coupon, spread
|FRN
|Maturity
|2024-02-23
|Tendered volume, SEK mln
|30 +/- 30
|Offered volume, SEK mln
|30
|Volume bought, SEK mln
|30
|Number of bids
|1
|Number of accepted bids
|1
|Average yield, DM
|60
|Lowest accepted yield, DM
|60
|Highest yield, DM
|60
|Accepted at lowest yield, %
|100,00
|Auction
|Result of auction
|Auction date
|2022-05-18
|Name
|Securitas AB
|Isin
|XS2445350890
|Coupon, spread
|FRN
|Maturity
|2024-11-22
|Tendered volume, SEK mln
|30 +/- 30
|Offered volume, SEK mln
|-
|Volume bought, SEK mln
|-
|Number of bids
|-
|Number of accepted bids
|-
|Average yield, DM
|-
|Lowest accepted yield, DM
|-
|Highest yield, DM
|-
|Accepted at lowest yield, %
|-