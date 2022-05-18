Insights on the E-Waste Management Global Market to 2031 - by Material Type, Source, Application, and Region

Dublin, May 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global E-Waste Management Market 2021-2031 by Material Type, Source, Application, and Region: Trend Forecast and Growth Opportunity" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global E-waste management market will reach $ 166,973.3 million by 2031, growing by 12.5% annually over 2021-2031, driven by the rapid expansion of electronics consumption coupled with the falling prices and planned obsolescence, the rapid advancement and update in technology, the continuous industrialization and urbanization, and the rising need for minimizing health hazards of e-waste.



This report is based on comprehensive research of the entire global E-waste management market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications. Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. The report is based on studies on 2018-2021 and provides forecast from 2022 till 2031 with 2021 as the base year.



In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

Market Structure

Growth Drivers

Restraints and Challenges

Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities

Porter's Five Forces

The trend and outlook of global market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view by taking into account of COVID-19 and the Russia-Ukraine conflict. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify global E-waste management market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Material Type, Source, Application, and Region.



Based on Material Type, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) and demand volume (million tons) for 2021-2031 included in each section.

Metal

Plastic

Glass

Other Material Types

Based on Source, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) and demand volume (million tons) for 2021-2031 included in each section.

Household Appliances

Microwaves

Refrigerator

Washing Machines

Home Entertainment Devices

Air Conditioners

Other Household Appliances

Industrial Electronics

IT & Telecom Equipment

Medical Equipment

Other Industrial Electronics

Consumer Electronics

Handheld Electronics

IT Accessories

IT Equipment

Printed Circuit Boards (PCBs)

Other Consumer Electronics

By Application, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) and demand volume (million tons) for 2021-2031 included in each section.

Disposal and Trash

Recycle and Reuse

Geographically, the following regions together with the listed national/local markets are fully investigated:

North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Rest of Europe; Rest of Europe is further segmented into Russia, Switzerland, Poland, Sweden, Belgium, Austria, Ireland, Norway, Denmark, and Finland)

APAC (Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, India, and Rest of APAC; Rest of APAC is further segmented into Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, New Zealand, Vietnam, Taiwan, and Philippines)

South America (Brazil, Chile, Argentina, Rest of South America)

MEA (UAE, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Other Nations)

For each aforementioned region and country, detailed analysis and data for annual revenue ($ mn) are available for 2021-2031. The breakdown of all regional markets by country and split of key national markets by Material Type, Source, and Application over the forecast years are also included.



The report also covers current competitive scenario and the predicted trend; and profiles key vendors including market leaders and important emerging players.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction



2 Market Overview and Dynamics

2.1 Market Size and Forecast

2.1.1 Impact of COVID-19 on World Economy

2.1.2 Impact of COVID-19 on the Market

2.2 Major Growth Drivers

2.3 Market Restraints and Challenges

2.4 Emerging Opportunities and Market Trends

2.5 Porter's Five Forces Analysis



3 Segmentation of Global Market by Material Type

3.1 Market Overview by Material Type

3.2 Metal

3.3 Plastic

3.4 Glass

3.5 Other Material Types



4 Segmentation of Global Market by Source

4.1 Market Overview by Source

4.2 Household Appliances

4.2.1 Microwaves

4.2.2 Refrigerator

4.2.3 Washing Machines

4.2.4 Home Entertainment Devices

4.2.5 Air Conditioners

4.2.6 Other Household Appliances

4.3 Industrial Electronics

4.3.1 IT & Telecom Equipment

4.3.2 Medical Equipment

4.3.3 Other Industrial Electronics

4.4 Consumer Electronics

4.4.1 Handheld Electronics

4.4.2 IT Accessories

4.4.3 IT Equipment

4.4.4 Printed Circuit Boards (PCBs)

4.4.5 Other Consumer Electronics



5 Segmentation of Global Market by Application

5.1 Market Overview by Application

5.2 Disposal and Trash

5.3 Recycle and Reuse



6 Segmentation of Global Market by Region



7 Competitive Landscape

7.1 Overview of Key Vendors

7.2 New Product Launch, Partnership, Investment, and M&A

7.3 Company Profiles

Boliden AB

Capital Environmental Holdings Ltd.

Desco Electronic Recyclers

Electronic Recyclers International, Inc.

Enviro-Hub Holdings Ltd.

E-waste Harvesters Inc.

Global Electric Electronic Processing Inc

MBA Polymers Inc

Mri (Australia) Pty ltd.

Sembcorp Industries Ltd.

SIMS Metal Management Ltd

Stena Technoworld AB

TES-AMM

Tetronics International Ltd

UMICORE SA

Veolia Environment S.A.

Waste Management Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/rjs25a

Attachment