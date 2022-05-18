Global Newborn Screening Market Forecast to 2029 - Featuring AB Sciex, Bio-Rad Laboratories and Camag Among Others

Dublin, May 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Newborn Screening Market, Forecast to 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report focuses on the Newborn Screening market revenue at the global, regional, and company levels. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Newborn Screening market size by analyzing historical data and future prospects.

While COVID-19 has affected numerous areas of the clinical gadgets and diagnostics industry, it limitedly affects the newborn screening market.

Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and the Middle East and Africa.



Key Points Covered in the Report

Market Revenue of the Newborn Screening Market from 2017 to 2029.

Market Forecast for the Newborn Screening Market from 2021 to 2029.

Regional Market Share and revenue from 2017 to 2029.

Country Market share within the region from 2017 to 2029.

Key Type and Test Type revenue and forecast.

Company Market Share Analysis, competitive scenario, ranking, and detailed company profiles.

Marker driver, restraints, and detailed COVID-19 impact on Newborn Screening Market.

The key players in the Newborn Screening Market are AB Sciex, Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc, Camag, Centogene, Chromsystems Instruments & Chemicals, Demant A/S, GE Healthcare, etc.



