Global multilayer barrier packaging market size to amass a valuation of USD 49,336 Mn by 2028

According to MarketStudyReport, global multilayer barrier packaging market size is expected to progress at a stable CAGR of 5.8% through the forecast timeline and garner a valuation of USD 49,336 million by the end of 2028.





Speaking of market scope, it has been classified on the basis of end-use application and regional expanse. Extensive coverage of each segment in terms of its size, revenue share, and future outlook has been included so that the stakeholders can identify top gainers in the upcoming years.

Furthermore, the competitive landscape of this business sphere is analyzed minutely based on the product offerings, company overview, financial standing, and technological advancements among others.

Growing inclination towards packaged food products and increasing product penetration in infant food packaging are slated to propel market expansion in the upcoming years.

Notably, barrier films are laminated on packages to protect contents of the package from vapor, aroma, light, gas, oxygen, flavor, and other pollutants.

Multilayer barriers have a thickness of around 10-50 microns and possess characteristics that promote elasticity, minimize wear & tear, and play a crucial role in avoiding damages due to a puncture and mitigating the dangers of an accidental impact. Hence, multilayer barrier packaging is vital in various end user application sectors.

However, the expensive nature of barrier packaging is a factor that may pose as a threat for market growth during the forecast timeframe.

Segmental overview: -

Based on the application spectrum, global multilayer barrier packaging industry landscape is segregated into food, beverages, pharmaceutical, personal care, and others. Among these, the food segment is anticipated to account for a magnanimous share in the overall market sphere during the study period.

Regional rundown: -

The industry trends are studied across North America, Europe and Asia Pacific regions to identify profitable prospects and enables the investors in thorough business plans.

Competitive terrain summary: -

Toray Industries Inc., The Wipak Group, Taghleef Industries LLC, SKC Inc., Reynolds Group Holdings, Mondi plc, Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation, LINTEC Corporation, Kuraray Co. Ltd., Jindal Poly Films Ltd., DuPont Teijin Films, Dow Chemical Company, Berry Global Inc., and Amcor plc are the key players influencing global multilayer barrier packaging market trends.

These companies are directing their resources towards expanding the horizons of their business by the route of mergers, acquisitions, partnerships, and R&D investments to meet the growing demands of consumers and maintain a strong presence within the marketplace.

