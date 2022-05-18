Formula Systems Reports First Quarter 2022 Financial Results: Record-Breaking Net Income of $16.2 Million

Or Yehuda, Israel, May 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. (Nasdaq: FORTY), a global information technology group engaged, through its subsidiaries and affiliates, in providing software consulting services and computer-based business solutions and developing proprietary software products, today announced its results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2022.

Financial Highlights for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2022

● Consolidated revenues for the first quarter ended March 31, 2022 increased by 14.8% to $657.6 million, compared to $572.6 million in the first quarter of the previous year. ● Consolidated operating income for the first quarter ended March 31, 2022, increased by 25.2% to $59.4 million, compared to $47.5 million in the first quarter of the previous year. ● Consolidated net income attributable to Formula’s shareholders for the first quarter ended March 31, 2022 increased by 30.7% to a record-breaking $16.2 million, or $1.05 per fully diluted share, compared to $12.4 million, or $0.80 per fully diluted share, in the first quarter of the previous year. ● As of March 31, 2022, Formula held 48.7%, 43.9%, 45.6%, 100%, 50%, 90.1%, 80% and 100% of the outstanding ordinary shares of Matrix IT Ltd., Sapiens International Corporation N.V, Magic Software Enterprises Ltd., Michpal Micro Computers (1983) Ltd., TSG IT Advanced Systems Ltd., Insync Staffing Solutions, Inc., Ofek Aerial Photography Ltd. and ZAP Group Ltd., respectively. ● Consolidated cash and cash equivalents, short-term bank deposits and investments in marketable securities totaled approximately $570.0 million as of March 31, 2022, compared to $512.5 million as of December 31, 2021. ● Total equity as of March 31, 2022, was $1.18 billion (representing 41.6% of the total consolidated balance sheet), compared to $1.18 billion (representing 42.9% of the total consolidated balance sheet) as of December 31, 2021.

Debentures Covenants

As of March 31, 2022, Formula was in compliance with all of its financial covenants under the debenture series issued by it, based on the following achievements:

Covenant 1

● Target equity attributable to Formula’s shareholders (excluding non-controlling interests): above $215 million. ● Actual equity attributable to Formula’s shareholders as of March 31, 2022, was equal to $537.5 million.

Covenant 2

● Target ratio of net financial indebtedness to net capitalization (in each case, as defined under the indenture for Formula’s Series A and C Secured Debentures): below 65%. ● Actual ratio of net financial indebtedness to net capitalization, as of March 31, 2022, was equal to 6.0%.

Covenant 3

● Target ratio of net financial indebtedness to EBITDA (based on the accumulated calculation for the four recent quarters): below 5. ● Actual ratio of net financial indebtedness to EBITDA (based on the accumulated calculation for the four recent quarters), as of March 31, 2022, was equal to 0.21.

Comments of Management

Commenting on the results, Guy Bernstein, CEO of Formula Systems, said: “We are proud of our outstanding performance in the first quarter of 2022, reporting first quarter all-time high financial results across all our financial indices. Formula Systems started the year on a strong note, delivering double-digit growth in revenue, reaching $657.6 million, with record-breaking net income of $16.2 million that reflected 30.7% year over year growth. These outstanding results stand as a testament to our strong fundamentals and our pivotal role in influencing our customers’ growth strategies in all of the areas in which we operate. We continue our efforts across our entire group of companies to adhere to our core values of innovation, professionalism, agility and transparency, which allow us to continue create significant value for our customers in managing, streamlining, accelerating and making their businesses thrive. We are witnessing a strong demand and developing a growing pipeline for our software solutions and services in digital, cloud, cyber, data and core operating systems, across our entire business operations, remaining committed to deliver continued growth and to return value to our shareholders.”

Stand-Alone Financial Measures

This press release presents, further below, certain stand-alone financial measures to reflect Formula’s stand-alone financial position in reference to its assets and liabilities as the parent company of the group. These financial measures are prepared consistent with the accounting principles applied in the consolidated financial statements of the group. Such measures include investments in subsidiaries and a jointly controlled entity measured at cost adjusted by Formula’s share in the investees’ accumulated undistributed earnings and other comprehensive income or loss.

Formula believes that these financial measures provide useful information to management and investors regarding Formula’s stand-alone financial position. Formula’s management uses these measures to compare the Company’s performance to that of prior periods for trend analyses. These measures are also used in financial reports prepared for management and in quarterly financial reports presented to the Company’s board of directors. The Company believes that the use of these stand-alone financial measures provides an additional tool for investors to use in evaluating Formula’s financial position.

Management of the Company does not consider these stand-alone measures in isolation or as an alternative to financial measures determined in accordance with GAAP. Formula urges investors to review the consolidated financial statements which it includes in press releases announcing quarterly financial results, including this press release, and not to rely on any single financial measure to evaluate the Company’s business or financial position.

FORMULA SYSTEMS (1985) LTD.

CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF PROFIT OR LOSS

U.S. dollars in thousands (except per share data)

Three months ended March 31, 2022 2021 Unaudited Revenues 657,568 572,643 Cost of revenues 502,542 447,085 Gross profit 155,026 125,558 Research and development costs, net 17,350 16,004 Selling, marketing and general and administrative expenses 78,277 62,100 Operating income 59,399 47,454 Financial expenses, net 4,683 5,103 Income before taxes on income 54,716 42,351 Taxes on income 11,502 9,349 Income after taxes 43,214 33,002 Share of profit (loss) of companies accounted for at equity, net 233 230 Net income 43,447 33,232 Net income attributable to non-controlling interests 27,213 20,813 Net income attributable to Formula Systems’ shareholders 16,234 12,419 Earnings per share (basic) 1.06 0.81 Earnings per share (diluted) 1.05 0.80 Number of shares used in computing earnings per share (basic) 15,292,392 15,289,267 Number of shares used in computing earnings per share (diluted) 15,320,861 15,337,859

FORMULA SYSTEMS (1985) LTD.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION

U.S. dollars in thousands

March 31, December 31, 2022 2021 (Unaudited) ASSETS CURRENT ASSETS: Cash and cash equivalents 532,824 485,391 Short-term deposits 35,949 25,924 Marketable securities 1,265 1,142 Trade receivables 675,980 696,321 Other accounts receivable and prepaid expenses 78,596 72,118 Inventories 33,497 21,221 Total current assets 1,358,111 1,302,117 LONG-TERM ASSETS: Deferred taxes 46,430 46,364 Other long-term accounts receivable and prepaid expenses 28,152 23,676 Total long-term assets 74,582 70,040 INVESTMENTS IN COMPANIES ACCOUNTED FOR AT EQUITY METHOD 29,056 28,900 PROPERTY, PLANTS AND EQUIPMENT, NET 56,029 56,886 RIGHT-OF-USE ASSETS 108,546 115,833 NET INTANGIBLE ASSETS AND GOODWILL 1,201,988 1,174,790 TOTAL ASSETS 2,828,312 2,748,566 CURRENT LIABILITIES: Loans and credit from banks and others 256,464 175,696 Debentures 48,954 48,455 Current maturities of lease liabilities 40,667 41,655 Trade payables 193,213 205,835 Deferred revenues 158,221 140,660 Employees and payroll accrual 203,563 207,553 Other accounts payable 86,368 80,411 Dividend payable 12,328 - Liabilities in respect of business combinations 15,028 7,773 Put options of non-controlling interests 40,020 39,558 Total current liabilities 1,054,826 947,596 LONG-TERM LIABILITIES: Loans from banks and others 157,320 157,229 Debentures 182,566 205,035 Lease liabilities 77,935 84,839 Other long-term liabilities 12,301 12,183 Deferred taxes 77,653 78,135 Deferred revenues 16,675 17,757 Liabilities in respect of business combinations 26,938 21,644 Put options of non-controlling interests 33,268 31,720 Employees benefit liabilities 11,407 12,641 Total long-term liabilities 596,063 621,183 EQUITY Equity attributable to Formula Systems’ shareholders 537,526 540,960 Non-controlling interests 639,897 638,827 Total equity 1,177,423 1,179,787 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY 2,828,312 2,748,566

FORMULA SYSTEMS (1985) LTD.

STAND-ALONE STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION

U.S. dollars in thousands

March 31, December 31, 2022 2021 (Unaudited)

ASSETS CURRENT ASSETS: Cash and cash equivalents 11,303 14,163 Dividend receivable 11,100 - Other accounts receivable and prepaid expenses 7,934 4,513 Total current assets 30,337 18,676 INVESTMENTS IN SUBSIDIARIES AND A JOINTLY CONTROLLED ENTITY (*) Matrix IT Ltd. 155,400 154,391 Sapiens International Corporation N.V. 236,417 231,130 Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. 72,948 76,864 Other 221,964 219,975 Total Investments in subsidiaries and a jointly controlled entity 686,729 682,360 OTHER LONG TERM RECEIVABLES 2,494 2,547 PROPERTY, PLANTS AND EQUIPMENT, NET 9 10 TOTAL ASSETS 719,569 703,593 CURRENT LIABILITIES: Loans from banks and others 6,297 - Debentures 28,498 28,654 Trade payables 227 192 Other accounts payable 8,982 5,339 Dividends payable 12,328 - Put options of non-controlling interests 1,228 - Total current liabilities 57,560 34,185 LONG-TERM LIABILITIES: Debentures 123,357 126,049 Put options of non-controlling interests - 1,249 Liability in respect of a business combination 1,126 1,150 Total long-term liabilities 124,483 128,448 EQUITY 537,526 540,960 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY 719,569 703,593



