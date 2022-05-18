Company announcement no 11-2022

Søborg, May 18, 2022





Timetable adjusted for previously announced capital increase



Konsolidator announced on April 28, 2022 an issue of new shares in a directed issue and the exercise of warrants totaling proceeds of DKK 4 million. The completion of the directed issue has been delayed according to the originally expected timetable and will be completed within a couple of weeks.

Directed issue

On April 28, 2022 Konsolidator A/S (“Konsolidator”) expected that the settlement and payment of the new shares in Konsolidator would be completed no later than May 4, 2022. However, the transaction announced in regards to Konsolidator’s three founders selling shares to a number of investors have not yet been settled. The funds received in connection with the settlement are used for payment of the new shares subscribed in connection with the directed issue.

As part of the directed issue Konsolidator will issue 204,861 new shares at a subscription price of DKK 14.40 per share corresponding to gross proceeds of approximately DKK 3 million.

Completion and registration of the capital increase with the Danish Business Authority, and admittance of the new shares to trading on Nasdaq First North Growth Market is expected to take place within a couple of weeks.

Exercise of vested warrants

The capital increase by a nominal amount of DKK 4,722.20 through the issue of 118,055 new shares relating to the exercised warrants has been registered with the Danish Business Authority on May 3, 2022. The shares were admitted to trading on Nasdaq First North Growth Market on May 6, 2022.

Contacts

CEO: Claus Finderup Grove, mobile +45 2095 2988, cfg@konsolidator.com

CFO: Jack Skov, mobile, +45 2282 8845, js@konsolidator.com

Certified Adviser

Grant Thornton, Jesper Skaarup Vestergaard, phone +45 3527 5011, www.grantthornton.dk





About Konsolidator

Konsolidator A/S is a financial consolidation software company whose primary objective is to make Group CFOs around the world better through automated financial consolidation and reporting in the cloud. Created by CFOs and auditors and powered by innovative technology, Konsolidator removes the complexity of financial consolidation and enables the CFO to save time and gain actionable insights based on key performance data to become a vital part of strategic decision-making. Konsolidator was listed at Nasdaq First North Growth Market Denmark in 2019. Ticker Code: KONSOL

